AUGUSTA - Florence R. "Flo" Lahaye, 91, formerly of Northern Avenue and Ft. Meyers, Fla., passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care at Gray Birch Drive with her family by her side. She was born in Augusta on Sept. 2, 1927, the daughter of Eli Robichaud and Annie (Cyr) Robichaud.Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a bus driver by the City of Augusta for many years. She was a member of Cushnoc Senior Citizens.Flo enjoyed her retirement years with her husband Larry in Ft. Meyers, and a special group of friends. She loved to play cards and games with her relatives and friends, and line dancing.She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. We will miss her deeply and she will be forever in our hearts.Flo was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Joseph Conrad Laliberte in 1973; son-in-law Peter D. Gosselin in 2016; grandsons Scot Laliberte in 2000 and Peter S. Gosselin in 2010; and daughter-in-law Jane Gillis in 2018; six sisters and three brothers.Surviving is her husband, Laurent Lahaye of Augusta; two daughters June Theriault and her husband Zeke, and Susan Broz and her husband Garth, three sons David Laliberte, William Laliberte, and Mark Laliberte and his wife Sandy, two stepsons Tony Lahaye and life partner Lori Reed and Bill Lahaye and wife Jane; two sisters, Cecile Vachon and husband Roger, and Joan Drouin and husband Arthur; eight grandchildren, Lisa Gennari and husband Jim, Eliot Laliberte, Shon Theriault, Chad Theriault, Ryan Gosselin and wife Sara, Nathan Laliberte, Skyler Laliberte, and Brook Laliberte; three great-grandchildren, Avery Theriault, Lance Theriault and Ally Gosselin; and several nieces and nephews.The family wants to extend special thanks to her care takers at Gray Birch and the Hospice care givers for the wonderful care they provided. There will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Augusta. Spring burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center drive, Augusta. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com .Memorial donationsmay be made to: MaineGeneral HomeCare & Hospice, P.O. Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903-0828 Funeral Home Plummer Funeral Home Inc

