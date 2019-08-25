AUGUSTA - Florence M. Maheux, 93, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Woodlands Senior Living in Hallowell, Maine, following a long illness. She was born in Augusta, Maine, on Sept. 23, 1925, the daughter of the late Esdras and Marie Anne (Ouellette) Gregoire.
Mrs. Maheux attended Augusta schools and was a homemaker for most of her life.
She was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church and was a member of Cushnoc Senior Citizens.
Mrs. Maheux was predeceased by her husband, Aime Maheux; three brothers: Laurier, Donald and Moril Gregoire and five sisters: Rita Gregoire, Juliette Daily, Constance Rodrigue, Therese Dostie and Priscilla Violette.
She is survived by her son, Roland J. Maheux and his wife Anna Marie of Sidney; her daughter, Diane Pelletier and her husband Erving of Belgrade; a sister, Lorraine Beaudry and her husband Valmond of Chelsea as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, August 27, from 6-8 p.m., at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will follow at the old Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Woodlands Senior Living of Hallowell for the great care given to our mom over the past eight-and-a-half years, especially the staff in the Memory Care Unit where she spent the last five years of her life. We also extend our appreciation to Beacon Hospice for their recent assistance.
The family requests that donations in Florence's memory be made to:
Maine Chapter
383 US Route One, Suite 2C
Scarborough, ME, 04074
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 25, 2019