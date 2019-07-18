SCARBOROUGH - Florence (Emond) Freeman, 101, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Lewiston, Maine, the daughter of Joseph and Susan (Cote) Emond.
Florence graduated from Madison High (1935), and Farmington Teachers College (1938). She was a teacher in Madison for 22 years, until her retirement. She was a member of the Maine Teachers' Association; the National Retired Teachers' Association and the National Education Association.
Florence was an active member of St. Sebastian Church, Madison, serving as Eucharistic Minister for many years. In 2002, Florence moved to southern Maine to be near her family. For the past 17 years, she enjoyed many adventures with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, William B. Freeman (1988).
Florence is survived by: daughter, Mary Campbell of Portland; son, Maxwell Freeman and wife, Linda, of Scarborough; grandchildren, Shawn, Patricia and Will; Alexandra and Tim and Carolyn and Eric; and great-grandchildren Everest and Mackenzie.
There will be a Mass to celebrate "Grammy's" life at St. Sebastian Church in Madison, Maine, on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers,
please consider a donation in Florence's name to:
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House
11 Hunnewell Road
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Central Maine on July 18, 2019