Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000

ANSON - Our beloved mother, Ferne Lorraine (Crocker) Petley, 82, slipped away from our arms and into the arms of our awaiting father, at home with family by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 9, 1937 in Kingfield, the ninth of eleven children of Fred E. and Bernice E. (Horn) Crocker.She was educated in the Kingfield schools. On July 3, 1954 she married Ronald E. Petley in Anson and together they raised two children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.She was a hard-working individual who spent her career at Taylor's Drug Store starting in 1967 when the store was located in Anson with their soda fountain and penny candy. She remained employed there until this late summer.Family was important to her and was the mainstay of her life. Vacations were spent traveling and visiting family in New Brunswick and camping on Prince Edward Island. Family get-togethers, especially during Christmas, were special times and she loved to bake everyone's favorite sweets. She never missed sending a card for birthdays and holidays. Her many hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, attending craft fairs, crossword puzzles, shopping and eating out, canning pickles, and finishing her day with a cup of tea.Ferne is survived by son, Gary and wife Kathryn Petley of Clinton, daughter. Gail and husband Gerry Smith of Fairfield; grandchildren, Naomi Petley, Nathaniel Petley, Nathalie and husband Quillin Lutz, and Adam Smith; great-grandchildren, Kalianna, Lucas, Noah, and Owen Lutz, and Grace Petley; sister, Leah (Crocker) and husband Dave Mayo, sisters-in-law, Barbara Petley and Lyma Crocker and brother-in-law, Ralph Hunter; and many special nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband; parents; and brothers, Leland, Hubert, Charles, Malcolm, Leyton, and Wendell, and sisters, Madeline Crocker, Myra (Crocker) Burgess, and Lenora Jean (Crocker) Butterfield.A celebration of life for friends and family will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at her home in Anson.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to theSomerset Humane Society123 Middle RoadP.O. Box 453Skowhegan, ME 04976 Published in Central Maine on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

