FRANKLIN, N.H. - Fern Winifred (Huff) Rickards, 80, of Franklin, N.H. passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Concord Hospice House. She was born on Sept. 11, 1938 in Skowhegan to the late Howard and Inez (Emery) Huff.She was a school teacher and principal in the town of Skowhegan for many years, before later becoming an in-home caregiver, as well as a massage therapist.Fern was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Irving Huff; her two sons, Ethan and James Emery Rickards; and granddaughter, Jessica Headley.She is survived by her brother, Daniel James Huff; her children, Edward Rickards of Florida, Everett Rickards of Arizona, and Eric Rickards of Andover, N.H.; grandchildren, Donna, Linda, Adam, Brandy, Kelsie, Sean, Patrisha, Ryan, Kayla, Kaitlyn, and Kodiak; and eight great-grandchildren.No formal services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held in Skowhegan at a later date, in mid-August.To view Fern's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.csnh.com
Published in Central Maine on June 15, 2019