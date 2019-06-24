SOLON - Fayette George Atwood, 85, passed away on June 20, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Nursing in Skowhegan, following a long illness.
Fayette was born on July 17, 1933, in Pleasant Ridge, the son of George and Mildred Atwood.
He married Joyce Cates on Aug. 20, 1958, and they shared 66 years of being in love.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army.He worked in the woods most of his adult life as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, later in life he enjoyed watching the deer and the birds in the back yard.
Fayette was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Thelma Lancaster.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Atwood; his daughter, Rhonda Sites and her husband, Blaine; three grandchildren, Tracey Peterson and her husband, Devon, Ashley Sites and Anthony Sites; as well as one great-grandson, Brandon Peterson and his wife, Madison.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Ridge for all of the great care the provided.
Published in Central Maine on June 24, 2019