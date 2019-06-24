Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fayette George Atwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOLON - Fayette George Atwood, 85, passed away on June 20, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Nursing in Skowhegan, following a long illness.



Fayette was born on July 17, 1933, in Pleasant Ridge, the son of George and Mildred Atwood.



He married Joyce Cates on Aug. 20, 1958, and they shared 66 years of being in love.



He proudly served his country in the United States Army.He worked in the woods most of his adult life as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, later in life he enjoyed watching the deer and the birds in the back yard.



Fayette was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Thelma Lancaster.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce Atwood; his daughter, Rhonda Sites and her husband, Blaine; three grandchildren, Tracey Peterson and her husband, Devon, Ashley Sites and Anthony Sites; as well as one great-grandson, Brandon Peterson and his wife, Madison.



The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Ridge for all of the great care the provided.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



please consider



a donation to:



The



383 US Route 1 Ste 2C



Scarborough, ME 04074







SOLON - Fayette George Atwood, 85, passed away on June 20, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Nursing in Skowhegan, following a long illness.Fayette was born on July 17, 1933, in Pleasant Ridge, the son of George and Mildred Atwood.He married Joyce Cates on Aug. 20, 1958, and they shared 66 years of being in love.He proudly served his country in the United States Army.He worked in the woods most of his adult life as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, later in life he enjoyed watching the deer and the birds in the back yard.Fayette was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Thelma Lancaster.He is survived by his wife, Joyce Atwood; his daughter, Rhonda Sites and her husband, Blaine; three grandchildren, Tracey Peterson and her husband, Devon, Ashley Sites and Anthony Sites; as well as one great-grandson, Brandon Peterson and his wife, Madison.The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Ridge for all of the great care the provided.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers,please considera donation to:The383 US Route 1 Ste 2CScarborough, ME 04074 Published in Central Maine on June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.