SKOWHEGAN - F. Gary Laney, 76, passed away June 20, 2019, at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. He was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Skowhegan, the son of Edmond J. and Lillian (Cowett) Laney.He married wife Joan (Joni) Oct. 3, l964, at Notre Dames de Lourdes in Skowhegan. Gary worked various jobs, retiring from Cianbro as a crane operator.Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan (Joni) of Skowhegan; son, Kris Laney; granddaughter, Kati Burdet and husband Jordan; one niece; one nephew; several cousins and close friends. He was predeceased by his parents; and two sisters, Joan Cooley and Doris Laney.A graveside service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:30 at Calvary Cemetery, North Street, Skowhegan.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Gary'smemory to the:Somerset Humane SocietyPO Box 453Skowhegan, ME 04976
Published in Central Maine on June 25, 2019