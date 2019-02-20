Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MADISON - Everett T. Dimock died Feb. 17, 2019. He was born Dec. 4, 1938, in Peterborough, N.H., the son of Everett and Esther Dimock.He graduated from Amherst High School in Amherst, Mass., and from the University of Massachusetts Stockbridge School of Agriculture. He then graduated from Cornell University with a degree in pomology. In 1976, after working in the apple industry in the Champlain Valley of New York and in Bennington, Vt., Everett and his wife, Judy, bought Berry Orchards in Madison, Maine, which they have operated since that time as North Star Orchards.Everett was active in the Madison community. He served on the SAD 59 school board from 1979-1992. He was a member of the Maine State Pomological Society and recognized for his apple growing skill and enthusiasm for his profession. He particularly enjoyed the many friendships he developed over the years of delivering apples to area stores and schools and most especially with folks who came to pick their own apples. Everett also made new friends during his medical treatments over the past 10 years and to those special people the family would like to express their gratitude.He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Jennifer; son, Robert and wife, Robin; and grandchildren, Emma and Nathan. Also surviving are Everett's brothers, Stephen of Amherst, Mass., and Arthur of Woodstock, Ct., and their families.As Everett requested, there will be no services. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine.Those who wish may make donations in his memory to organizations which offer support to cancer patients and their families.







