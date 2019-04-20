Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BRUNSWICK - Evelyn (Evie) R. MacKellar, 93, formerly of East Winthrop, died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at the Horizons Living and Rehabilitation Center in Brunswick following a long illness. She was born in Winslow on May 11, 1925, the daughter of the late Harry J. and Lena (Trial) Roy.



Evie was a Winslow High School graduate and was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winthrop.



She had been employed by the Social Security Administration for many years and had previously worked for the Internal Revenue Service.



Evie was a lifetime member of the Augusta Country Club where she and her husband OB spent many days with family and friends. Evie even scored a hole-in-one. When she was not at the golf course she enjoyed entertaining and being with family. Also, she was an active member of her sorority.



She was predeceased by her husband, Owen B. (OB) MacKellar, three brothers: Richard, Reginald and Thomas Roy and a sister, Juliette Pomerleau.



Evie is survived by her children and spouses: Duncan and Maria MacKellar of Topsham and Jim MacKellar-Hertan of Seattle, Wash., Mary (MacKellar) and Jon Englehardt of Fayette, a stepson and wife, Peter and Pam MacKellar of Aspen, Colo.; two sisters: Virginia Belanger of Winslow and Joyce Roy of Augusta; seven grandchildren and spouses: Christy MacKellar, Andrew and Amanda MacKellar, Danielle (Englehardt) and James MacDonald, Patrick Englehardt and his wife Alix Alway, Eric MacKellar-Hertan, Matt MacKellar-Hertan, and Peter and Erica MacKellar; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.



A special thank you to her friends Donna, Terry, Faith and Jean who enabled her to live at home until she was 92.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Winthrop. Burial will follow the service in East Winthrop Cemetery, weather permitting. A reception will follow.



Arrangements are under the direction of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.



Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to the



in memory of



Evelyn MacKellar.







BRUNSWICK - Evelyn (Evie) R. MacKellar, 93, formerly of East Winthrop, died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at the Horizons Living and Rehabilitation Center in Brunswick following a long illness. She was born in Winslow on May 11, 1925, the daughter of the late Harry J. and Lena (Trial) Roy.Evie was a Winslow High School graduate and was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winthrop.She had been employed by the Social Security Administration for many years and had previously worked for the Internal Revenue Service.Evie was a lifetime member of the Augusta Country Club where she and her husband OB spent many days with family and friends. Evie even scored a hole-in-one. When she was not at the golf course she enjoyed entertaining and being with family. Also, she was an active member of her sorority.She was predeceased by her husband, Owen B. (OB) MacKellar, three brothers: Richard, Reginald and Thomas Roy and a sister, Juliette Pomerleau.Evie is survived by her children and spouses: Duncan and Maria MacKellar of Topsham and Jim MacKellar-Hertan of Seattle, Wash., Mary (MacKellar) and Jon Englehardt of Fayette, a stepson and wife, Peter and Pam MacKellar of Aspen, Colo.; two sisters: Virginia Belanger of Winslow and Joyce Roy of Augusta; seven grandchildren and spouses: Christy MacKellar, Andrew and Amanda MacKellar, Danielle (Englehardt) and James MacDonald, Patrick Englehardt and his wife Alix Alway, Eric MacKellar-Hertan, Matt MacKellar-Hertan, and Peter and Erica MacKellar; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.A special thank you to her friends Donna, Terry, Faith and Jean who enabled her to live at home until she was 92.Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Winthrop. Burial will follow the service in East Winthrop Cemetery, weather permitting. A reception will follow.Arrangements are under the direction of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to thein memory ofEvelyn MacKellar. Funeral Home Plummer Funeral Home Inc

16 Pleasant St

Augusta , ME 04330

(207) 622-9311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations