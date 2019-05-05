Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn M. Banks. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Western Ave Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Evelyn M. Banks, 86, of Augusta and Largo, Fla., died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta following a long illness. She was born in Augusta on Aug. 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Percy L and Margaret F. (Carney) Jackson.Mrs. Banks was a 1950 graduate of Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.She was a homemaker for most of her life. Before becoming a mother, she worked for the State of Maine and, before that, New England Telephone.For many years, Evelyn and her husband (George) enjoyed raising and selling Christmas trees, "Christmas Tree Banks" in West Windsor. They also were the proud owners and developers of Waterford Ridge Homesites Inc. of West Windsor.They enjoyed summering at their cottage on Three Mile Pond. Mrs. Banks was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, George A. Banks.She is survived by her daughters: Cynthia Banks of Augusta and Janice M. Calderwood and her husband David of Bangor; her sister, Janice M. Sweeney of Middleboro, Mass.; two grandchildren: Preston J. Pratt and his fiancée Kaitlyn Costa and Judson H. Pratt and his wife Jenna; two great grandchildren: Julianna Pratt and Trenton Brown; as well as nephews: Thomas Daggett, Eric Nash and Stephen Nash, nieces: Stephanie Daggett-Nichols, Margaret Carver, and Kristina Richards; several cousins and a special family friend, Donna Dachs.There will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10th at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Western Ave., Manchester.The family would also like to thank all the staff at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Gray Birch for all the comfort and care they provided Evelyn over the last four months. Evelyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared through the funeral home website at:







Those who desire may make donations in Evelyn's memory to either: One Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300 Topsham, ME 04086, or P.A.L.S. Animal Shelter 188 Case Rd. Winthrop, ME 04364

