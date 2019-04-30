Guest Book View Sign Service Information Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave Belfast , ME 04915 (207)-338-9191 Send Flowers Obituary

ALBION - Evelyn L. Bagley, of Albion, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born on Jan. 11, 1931. She married Thomas Bagley Jr. on June 26, 1948. In 2008, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. In 2009, Tom passed away.



She enjoyed going to the Mini Mart in Albion every day for coffee and breakfast, and had the workers there all trained to bring her coffee and breakfast to her. She also like going to the masonic breakfast in Liberty during the summer. She was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star. She was in Rebekahs and the grange.



She was predeceased by parents, Donald and Evelyn (Newell) Lucas; brothers, Donald Lucas, Frederick Lucas, Leon Lucas and a sister, Gertrude Bagley; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Bagley.



She leaves behind three children, Pamella Stevens of Albion, David Bagley and wife, Shirley of Albion, Donna Adams and husband, David of Albion; grandchildren, Laura-Lee Stevens, Christopher Stevens, Jason Bagley, David C. Adams and wife, Deanna, Douglas Adams and wife, Amanda; great-grandchildren, Anthony Curtis, C.J. Decker, Nicholas Lewis, Gabriella Adams, Emma Adams and Angelina Auby; and a very special niece who was like a daughter, Faye Ward.



At her request, there will be no services. Family would like to thank her doctor, James Delehanty, all the workers and the owner of the Mini Mart and her coffee buddy, Rosalie Rood. A special thank you to Frank Cronkite and Furby for taking her to the Mini Mart on the days her daughter was working.







Published in Central Maine on Apr. 30, 2019

