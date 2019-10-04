|
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
SOMERVILLE - Evelyn (Rideout) French, 80, went home on the wings of a butterfly Oct. 3, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, after suffering a heart attack. She was born Sept. 16, 1939 to Lauren and Annie Rideout.
On Jan. 14, 1957 she married the love of her life, Lloyd (Bucky) French. Together they purchased their Somerville home where they lived and happily raised their six children.
After Bucky's passing, Evelyn continued to carry on with the family traditions. She loved to cook and enjoyed all the holidays in the homestead with her children, their mates, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Her doors were always open. She loved lawn sales, auctions, card games, and a good conversation.
She is survived by her six children, Theresa (Tim) Grotton, Rita (David) Gower, Lloyd (Lori) French Jr., Betty (James) Baker, Lisa (Gary) McCarty, and Richard French; grandchildren, Penny Grotton, Peggy (Grotton) Barrett, Theresa (Gower) Steeves, David Gower ll, Eric French, Amanda French, Lisa Baker, AJ Baker, Tanya (McCarty) Barrett, Gary McCarty ll; great- grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kassidy, Bryana, Sophie, Larissa, Payson, Arabella, Taylor, Emersyn, Joshua II, Leah; brothers, Ken (Pat) Rideout and Ralph (Carolyn) Rideout, sisters, Lena Worthing, Katherine (Claustin) Lawrence, Dot Moulton, Irene Rideout and Romana (Joseph) Dean, special brothers-in-law, Bill Sproul and Ed Trask.
She is predeceased by her husband of 41 years; her parents; two sisters Barbara Sproul and Annie Trask, two brothers-in-law, Clayton Worthing and Andy Moulton
Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Plummer funeral Home, 983 Ridge Rd., Windsor, where a funeral service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery Somerville, Maine.
Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 4, 2019
