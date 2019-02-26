Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn "Cricket" Bizier. View Sign

BRUNSWICK - Evelyn "Cricket" Bizier, 67, passed away from an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer on Feb., 21, 2019. She was with her loving family.



She was born on Feb. 3, 1952, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Les and Eleanor McCowan, and her father immediately nicknamed her Cricket while listening to her first vocal sounds.



Cricket knew she wanted to be a nurse from a very young age and after graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School, she attended University of Maine Nursing School. She worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years and dedicated her life to caring for others.



Family was of the utmost importance to Cricket. She was a devoted mother who always supported her children through their goals and aspirations and loved nothing more than to be with her grandchildren.



Cricket loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She was in total bliss out in her garden, cross-country skiing in the woods, or camping with her family. Cricket had an ambitious mind that always wanted to learn, and in addition to expanding her knowledge of medicine, took up knitting and fly fishing in her later years. She loved and cared for many animals throughout her life, even adopting and caring for a rescue kitty during her challenging chemo regimens.



Rangeley, Maine held a special place in Cricket's heart. She spent countless days at the family camp enjoying swimming, sailing, berry picking, and skiing at Saddleback.



She is survived by her son, Nick Bizier, daughters, Katy Bizier, and Jen Kellerman, daughter in-law, Briana Bizier, son in-law, Jon Kellerman; grandchildren, Sage, Ian, and Isaac; brother, Brian McCowan and spouse Patsy, brother, Bob McCowan and spouse Laurie; nieces, Caryn and Meagan; and sister, Sue McCowan and spouse Guy Johnson.



She was predeceased by her husband Mike Bizier, whom she cared for during his long neurological illness.



A Celebration of Life will be held this spring and the family will be in touch with those who would like to attend.



The family would like to thank the staff at New England Cancer Specialists and CHANS Home Health and Hospice.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, Brunswick.



In lieu of flowers,



donations in Cricket's name may be made to the



Dempsey Center



in Lewiston,



29 Lowell Street, 5th Floor,



Lewiston, ME 04240,



or the



Midcoast Humane Society,



190 Pleasant Street,



Brunswick, ME 04011







