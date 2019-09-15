Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva "Jane" Gallant. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Eva "Jane" Gallant, 75, died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness.



Jane was born in Waterville on August 20, 1944, the son of the late Chester Arthur Plourde and Alberta (Martin) Plourde.



She grew up in Winslow on a dairy farm, she attended local schools, and graduated from Winslow High School in the Class of 1963. After high school she received her Bachelor's degree in Business Education and English from the University of Maine at Machias, where she was voted the Ivy Orator of her class. She also took classes at the University of Southern Maine and was one class short of receiving her Master's degree in education.



After college she married Clarence LaLiberty in the late 1960s and they had two children, Eric and Jason. While they lived in Waldeboro she worked as an adult education teacher for Medomak Valley High School, and was an advisor for dramatics. She then taught at Edward Little High School in Auburn, where she taught business classes.



Jane married Joseph Gallant in 1983 and later opened the clothing store "Classy Lady." She worked for Peoples-Heritage Bank for 12 years followed by Humana Insurance before beginning her retirement. She loved to read and write books, and had several books published, as well as reading and writing poetry, and watching the Celtics and the Red Sox. When she retired she started a blog called "Wrestling with Retirement," from which she made many friends she kept in contact with. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved attending their soccer games.



Jane was predeceased by her sister, Germaine Ferland and her brother, Richard Plourde. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Gallant of South Portland; sons, Eric LaLiberty and his wife Kristen of Gray, Jason LaLiberty and his wife Tammy of Raymond, stepson, Matthew Gallant of Austin, Texas; sister, Jeannine Breton of Winslow, brothers, Arthur Plourde and his wife Jackie of Winslow, Robert Plourde and his wife Rita of Winslow, Lawrence Plourde and his wife Noella of Winslow; and five grandchildren, Austin, Carter, Nick, Allie, and Rose.



A service will be held at a later date at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Jane's memorial page, please visit







