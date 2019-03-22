Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene "Gene" Hutchins. View Sign





He was born in New Portland on Sept. 9, 1947, a son of Merton and Mildred (Ford) Hutchins. He was educated in the local schools, a member of the American Legion and served in the National Guard.



Eugene married the love of his life, Mary E. Buck, and they shared 46 wonderful years together until her passing in 2014. Gene and Mary loved each other with great love and stayed together thru many difficult days. They shared a loved of country dancing and raising their children,



Gene was employed with the Somerset County Sheriff's Department for the past 12 years as a civil deputy, and prior to that, he worked at the Somerset County Jail as a service officer.



Hutch was a hard working man with a big heart. Over the years, he supported his family in many ways as a truck driver, car and truck salesman and a construction worker.



His family wishes to thank all of Gene's friends at the Somerset County Sheriff's Department for their sincere support and friendship.



He served his home town in several capacities over the years, including, board of appeals, board of selectmen, emergency management director, school board and following in his father's footsteps as fire chief for 11 dedicated years.



He was predeceased by his parents; as well as his wife of 46 years, Mary E. Hutchins, who passed on Oct. 26, 2014.



Gene is survived by his daughter, Margaret Warman and her husband, Michael of Orrington, his son, Brett A. Hutchins of Pawtucket, R.I.; his grandchildren, Devon, Meagan, Michaila, Joshua and Caleb. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Miah and J.P.; his sister, Winona Emery of New Portland; as well as his friend, Wayne Rudlett, who was there for Gene in many times of need.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 22, from 4-7 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, Eric Meyerson officiating. Burial will be in East Cemetery, New Portland in the Spring.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







