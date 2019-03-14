Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene D. Cloutier. View Sign

VASSALBORO - Eugene D. Cloutier "Dan", 71, continued his soul journey on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, Portland, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lancaster, N.H. on Sept. 17, 1947, the son of the late Eugene P. and Hattie F. (Mathurin) Cloutier.



Gene was a graduate of Groveton High School and of the University of Maine at Augusta, where he earned an associate's degree. His strong work ethic began at the age of 10 when he started his summerly "worm business." Many fishermen liked the worms he and his father sold because of the worms' special diet of potato peels and brick dust. Through high school, he worked at Dupre's country store, Groveton and Stark schools, Gary Normando's moving company, and numerous other jobs. Gene worked at Groveton Paper Mill until he moved to Maine but was always "connected" to the mill via his dad, Aunt Putsy, Uncle Boomy, brothers, and friends. In Maine, he secured work at the Value House, Schiavi Mobile Home Sales, Goodwill Services, and MOCO. He worked for Vocational Rehab for the State of Maine and retired after 15 years of dedicated service. While employed for the state, he tirelessly lobbied in Washington D.C. for the transportation rights of the clients he served.



In Gene's spare time, he loved to dabble in photography, go hiking and camping, work with his hands, and entertain friends and family, especially the grandkids.



After getting married in Groveton, Gene and his wife settled in Vassalboro in a home that Gene designed and built. They eagerly awaited the arrival of their son, Lance and daughter, Michelle. When the two arrived, their house became a home and their hearts were filled with love.



Gene is lovingly survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane V. (Durgan) Cloutier; son, Lance D. Cloutier and his wife, Jennifer of Vassalboro; daughter, Michelle M. Hopper and her husband, Jack of Vassalboro; predeceased by a sister, Rose Marie; survived by brothers, William V. Cloutier of Concord, N.H., David D. Cloutier and his wife, Brenda of Concord, N.H., Michael D. Cloutier and his wife, Tahnya of Groveton, N.H., a sister, Carol A. Smith and her husband, Harry of Littleton, N.H., a brother, Dennis B. Cloutier and partner, Angel of Littleton, N.H., a sister, Ann M. Boudle and her husband, Brian of Berlin, N.H.; an aunt Joanne Mathurin of North Conway, NH; seven grandchildren: Mikaylah and Bailey Cloutier, Moriah Preston and her husband, Richard, David Hopper and his partner, Kaitlyn, Zachary, Kaleb, and Kassidy Hopper; as well as several special nieces, nephews, and cousins; and life long friends, Fran and Jane Glazier, Carol, Charlie, and Jamie McAlpine, Jeff Emery, and Esther Best.



At the request of the family, there will be no public visiting hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at







16 Pleasant St

Augusta , ME 04330

