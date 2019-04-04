CHELSEA - Esther R. Peaslee, 66, of Chelsea, died on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.
She was born in Gardiner on April 10, 1952, the daughter of Carl and Florence (McDonald) Peaslee.
Esther grew up in Dresden and was a graduate of Cony High School. She was a retired Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife clerk.
Esther was a prolific reader and enjoyed travelling along the coast of Maine, visiting friends, and spending time with family. She was eager to help others in any way she could. She never had much but shared freely. She was mother to many and a friend to all.
She is predeceased by her parents; her older brother, David; and her ex-husband, Joe Solomon.
She is survived by her sons, Joel, William, Daniel, and Joshua Peaslee; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a multitude of family and friends.
A graveside service will be held later this spring.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 4, 2019