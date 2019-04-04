Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was born in Gardiner on April 10, 1952, the daughter of Carl and Florence (McDonald) Peaslee.



Esther grew up in Dresden and was a graduate of Cony High School. She was a retired Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife clerk.



Esther was a prolific reader and enjoyed travelling along the coast of Maine, visiting friends, and spending time with family. She was eager to help others in any way she could. She never had much but shared freely. She was mother to many and a friend to all.



She is predeceased by her parents; her older brother, David; and her ex-husband, Joe Solomon.



She is survived by her sons, Joel, William, Daniel, and Joshua Peaslee; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a multitude of family and friends.



A graveside service will be held later this spring.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







CHELSEA - Esther R. Peaslee, 66, of Chelsea, died on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.She was born in Gardiner on April 10, 1952, the daughter of Carl and Florence (McDonald) Peaslee.Esther grew up in Dresden and was a graduate of Cony High School. She was a retired Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife clerk.Esther was a prolific reader and enjoyed travelling along the coast of Maine, visiting friends, and spending time with family. She was eager to help others in any way she could. She never had much but shared freely. She was mother to many and a friend to all.She is predeceased by her parents; her older brother, David; and her ex-husband, Joe Solomon.She is survived by her sons, Joel, William, Daniel, and Joshua Peaslee; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a multitude of family and friends.A graveside service will be held later this spring.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Staples Funeral Service

53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

(207) 582-3102 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close