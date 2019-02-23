CASCO - Estelle Ann Cormier, 68, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2019 at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by her sons, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Somerville, Mass. on March 22, 1950, the daughter of Andrew and Estelle Wicks.
She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Robert Leon Cormier.
Estelle was a long time employee of Applebee's restaurant in Windham as a server and assisted her son, Sean, at Evolution Hobbies. She enjoyed visiting her son, Michael and daughter-in-law in Texas and spending time with her grandsons. She also enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by two sons, Sean Cormier of Casco, with whom she resided; Michael Cormier and his wife, Shelley of Crowley, Texas; sister-in-law, Dorna Cormier Crean of West Hartford, Conn.
She leaves behind two grandsons in Crowley, Texas; many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews in Connecticut.
At her request, there will be no formal services.
