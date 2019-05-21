LITCHFIELD - Estella Georgette Brown Partridge, 79, died on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law. Estella was born on April 7, 1940, the daughter of Winston and Estella (Small) Brown of Litchfield.She married her husband Gerald A Partridge Sr., on June 28, 1958.Estella graduated from Litchfield Academy in 1958. She enjoyed her grandchildren, church and making lap blankets for cancer patients and veterans. She spent most of her working life at Etonic Shoe in Richmond.Estella is predeceased by her parents; husband Gerald Sr.; and baby sister Winnie. She is survived by sons Gerald Partridge Jr., Gary Partridge and wife Ronnette; grandchildren Erica, Angelica, Bethany, Ronnie, Avery, Megan, Cameron, and Kylie; and great-grandchildren Autumn, Gabriel, Oliver and Ryan. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 1 p.m. at Litchfield Plains Cemetery, Litchfield with Pastor James Wiley officiating.Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357.
Published in Central Maine on May 21, 2019