Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Funeral service 11:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church 2 Dresden Ave. Gardiner. , ME

AUGUSTA - Our Dad, Ervin Nason, left this world to join our Mom for "the big dance" on Aug. 9, 2019.



He was born in Rumford on July 18, 1923 and was the son of Willam E. Nason and Verna Black.



He grew up in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School. Dad loved his country and proudly served in the Army Air Force from October 1942 until September 1945. During



Dad loved his service to Christ Church in Gardiner spending unending hours volunteering on various committees and in his younger years working with the youth fellowship. He understood the meaning of "it is better to give than to receive".



Dad enjoyed good food, golfing with friends, vacations in Canada, especially Prince Edward Island, and his many winters in Florida. He also loved Cobbossee Lake where he and his family spent many wonderful summer vacations. He even built a hydroplane boat so he could join Uncle Gerry, Uncle Charlie and several other friends and relatives racing on the lake. What great fun they all had! During his final years, Dad was able to spend many peaceful hours at his daughter, Kristie's house on Cobbossee reminiscing about old times.



Dad worked 39 years at Central Maine Power and retired as a supervisor in the accounting department. He was proud of the fact that he was retired almost longer than he had worked for the company and joked that he "beat the system".



Dad is survived by his son, Bill of Belgrade, his daughter Kristie and son-in-law, Don Rowell of Winthrop, his daughter, Nicky and son-in-law, Ed Pinkham of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; and his grandchildren who were the light of his life. They include Todd Rowell of Arlington, Mass. and his daughter Meagan; Ben and Megan Rowell of Southwest Harbor and their daughters, Lucy Maxine and Emma, and Travis Rowell of Freeport. Other survivors include his nieces, Debbie Jernigan and Pam Kelley and their spouses; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



Dad is predeceased by his wife, Maxine; his mother, Verna, his father, William, his in-laws, Percy and Vera Manter; sister-in-law, Phyllis and her husband, Gerald McCausland; his great-niece, Tracy Keefe and his former daughter-in-law, Sherri Trembley.



The family wants to thank all the people who took time to include Dad in their busy lives after Mom passed especially John Perkins who took Dad to breakfast every Thursday until he had to leave his home and then provided friendship, coffee and donuts every week at the Vets Home. Everett Brann visited Dad every Tuesday at the home filling him in on the coffee gang from Dave's Diner. Matt Hunter from the coffee gang was another frequent visitor. And finally, Kathy Armstrong who was like a daughter to him and was his cribbage buddy.



The family would like to thank the entire staff of Company C at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. His "angels" filled his final days with unlimited love and comfort. They are truly heaven sent.



At Dad's request there will be no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 2 Dresden Ave., Gardiner.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



In lieu of flowers please remember Dad by taking time to visit a veteran. It will brighten their day immensely. Memorial contributions may be made to



Maine Veterans Home Augusta



"New Home Fund"



310 Cony Rd.



Augusta, Me 04330



These funds will be used to buy a flagpole at the new Vets Home.







Published in Central Maine on Aug. 13, 2019

