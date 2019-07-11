WATERVILLE - Ernest R. Verrill, 66, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Lakewood Continuing Care Center following a long illness. He was born in Norway on Feb. 22, 1953, a son of Raymond and Janice (Allen) Verrill.
Mr. Verrill had been employed by Statler Tissue for over 25 years.
Ernest enjoyed playing tennis and working with his hands.
He was predeceased by his father, Raymond Verrill; three brothers, Edwin, Nelson and Ernest Verrill Jr.; and his beloved dog, Molly.
Mr. Verrill is survived by his mother, Janice (Allen) Allain and her husband, Ernest of Augusta; a daughter, Jennifer Gallant and her husband, Michael of Augusta; his grandson, Cody Gallant; as well as several sisters, a brother; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. Following cremation, a private burial will be held in Wall Cemetery, Augusta.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.
Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Those who desire may make donations in Ernest's memory to
Multiple Sclerosis Society
170 U.S. Route One, Ste 200
Falmouth, ME, 04105
Published in Central Maine on July 11, 2019