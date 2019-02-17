Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest "Ernie" Pontbriand. View Sign

WATERVILLE - Ernest A. Pontbriand, 91, of Waterville, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side at Mount Saint Joseph. He was born on Dec. 8, 1927 in Northhampton, Mass., the son of Olivine (Boucher) and Romeo Pontbriand.



Ernie was drafted into the US



Ernie's family was what was most important for him throughout his life. Ernie often worked two to three jobs to provide for his family and would do whatever it took to make ends meet – such was his determination and perseverance. There was room however for camping, fishing, horseshoes and especially bowling. He was a supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters and was recognized as such with a luncheon with Governor Angus King. Ernie was a devout Catholic and had been an active member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.



Ernie is survived by his five children: his daughter Cynthia Wynn of Virginia, his son Paul Pontbriand and his wife Tina of Waterville, his daughter Irene Pelletier of Waterville, his daughter Marcia Anderson and her husband Craig of South China, his daughter Laura Bishop and her husband Paul of Waterville; 11 grandchildren: Terri, Tammy, Tina, Eric, Mark, Sara, Brian, Kevin, Christina, Joe and David; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; as well as nieces and nephews. Ernie was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Christine, in 1998; his sister Helen Dostie and his four brothers: Romeo, Albert, Edmond and Henry.



A time of gathering and visitation will be held on Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver Street, Waterville. A reception will follow at VFW Post 1285, 51 Water Street, Waterville. Burial will be in the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 289 Civic Center Drive, Augusta later this spring. Please visit



For those who wish,



donations may be made in Ernie's memory to:



Waterville Area



Humane Society



100 Webb Road



Waterville, ME 04901, or



Meals on Wheels



Muskie Community Center



38 Gold Street



Waterville, ME 04901







WATERVILLE - Ernest A. Pontbriand, 91, of Waterville, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side at Mount Saint Joseph. He was born on Dec. 8, 1927 in Northhampton, Mass., the son of Olivine (Boucher) and Romeo Pontbriand.Ernie was drafted into the US Army during WWII and would go on to serve his country for 28 years in the Army, the National Guard and the Merchant Marines. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1285 in Waterville where he received many recognition awards and was the Post Chaplain for many years.Ernie's family was what was most important for him throughout his life. Ernie often worked two to three jobs to provide for his family and would do whatever it took to make ends meet – such was his determination and perseverance. There was room however for camping, fishing, horseshoes and especially bowling. He was a supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters and was recognized as such with a luncheon with Governor Angus King. Ernie was a devout Catholic and had been an active member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.Ernie is survived by his five children: his daughter Cynthia Wynn of Virginia, his son Paul Pontbriand and his wife Tina of Waterville, his daughter Irene Pelletier of Waterville, his daughter Marcia Anderson and her husband Craig of South China, his daughter Laura Bishop and her husband Paul of Waterville; 11 grandchildren: Terri, Tammy, Tina, Eric, Mark, Sara, Brian, Kevin, Christina, Joe and David; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; as well as nieces and nephews. Ernie was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Christine, in 1998; his sister Helen Dostie and his four brothers: Romeo, Albert, Edmond and Henry.A time of gathering and visitation will be held on Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver Street, Waterville. A reception will follow at VFW Post 1285, 51 Water Street, Waterville. Burial will be in the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 289 Civic Center Drive, Augusta later this spring. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with his family.For those who wish,donations may be made in Ernie's memory to:Waterville AreaHumane Society100 Webb RoadWaterville, ME 04901, orMeals on WheelsMuskie Community Center38 Gold StreetWaterville, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Veilleux Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close