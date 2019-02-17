WATERVILLE - Ernest A. Pontbriand, 91, of Waterville, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side at Mount Saint Joseph. He was born on Dec. 8, 1927 in Northhampton, Mass., the son of Olivine (Boucher) and Romeo Pontbriand.
Ernie was drafted into the US Army during WWII and would go on to serve his country for 28 years in the Army, the National Guard and the Merchant Marines. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1285 in Waterville where he received many recognition awards and was the Post Chaplain for many years.
Ernie's family was what was most important for him throughout his life. Ernie often worked two to three jobs to provide for his family and would do whatever it took to make ends meet – such was his determination and perseverance. There was room however for camping, fishing, horseshoes and especially bowling. He was a supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters and was recognized as such with a luncheon with Governor Angus King. Ernie was a devout Catholic and had been an active member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Ernie is survived by his five children: his daughter Cynthia Wynn of Virginia, his son Paul Pontbriand and his wife Tina of Waterville, his daughter Irene Pelletier of Waterville, his daughter Marcia Anderson and her husband Craig of South China, his daughter Laura Bishop and her husband Paul of Waterville; 11 grandchildren: Terri, Tammy, Tina, Eric, Mark, Sara, Brian, Kevin, Christina, Joe and David; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; as well as nieces and nephews. Ernie was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Christine, in 1998; his sister Helen Dostie and his four brothers: Romeo, Albert, Edmond and Henry.
A time of gathering and visitation will be held on Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver Street, Waterville. A reception will follow at VFW Post 1285, 51 Water Street, Waterville. Burial will be in the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 289 Civic Center Drive, Augusta later this spring. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with his family.
For those who wish,
donations may be made in Ernie's memory to:
Waterville Area
Humane Society
100 Webb Road
Waterville, ME 04901, or
Meals on Wheels
Muskie Community Center
38 Gold Street
Waterville, ME 04901
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 17, 2019