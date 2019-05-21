READFIELD - Ernest H. Gates, 92, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough following a long illness. He was born in Augusta on May 1, 1927, a son of the late Ernest and Dorothy (Regan) Gates.
Following his high school graduation, Ernest joined the US Army. Mr. Gates then entered the Merchant Marines and later worked for the State of Maine.
He was predeceased by a son, Stephen Gates; a brother, David Gates and four sisters, Jacqueline Reichert, Kay Coleman, Norma Arbour and Barbara Lombardo.
Mr. Gates is survived by a son, Glenn Gates of Parker, Colo., a daughter, Melodee Sidebottom of Parker, Colo.; a brother, Larry Gates of Athens, Texas, a sister, Gloria Gates of Augusta; three grandchildren, Crystal and Amber Gates and Kelsee Sidebottom; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at 2 p.m., at the East Readfield Cemetery, Plains Rd., Readfield.
Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.
Condolences, photos and stories may be sent through the funeral home website at: www.plummerfh.com.
Those who desire may make donations in
Ernest's memory to:
Hospice of
Southern Maine
180 US Route One
Scarborough, ME, 04074
Published in Central Maine on May 21, 2019