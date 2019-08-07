Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erek Charles Lindberg. View Sign Service Information Redington Funeral Home 5 Park Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3611 Graveside service 11:00 AM Village Cemetery Cemetery Street Vassalboro , ME View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services United Methodist Church Rt. 32 Vassalboro , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VASSALBORO - Erek Charles Lindberg passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019, following several months of illness with his loving wife, Helen, by his side. He was the youngest of four children. He was born Dec. 5, 1942, in Boston, and at the age of 10 moved to Waterville, Maine, upon meeting Leslie and Berle Ward, who took him into their home and raised him. He graduated from Erskine Academy in 1960. His fondest childhood memories were living with "Gramp" and Berle on the small farm in Vassalboro.



Erek was a pipefitter by trade. While working at Statler Tissue in 1977 he received massive back trauma which ended his career. After numerous surgeries and years of "rehabilitation", (a.k.a. "Freddie's Garage") he was back on his feet. With his two best friends of 50 years by his side, Bill (William) Pullen and Jessie Ackers of Vassalboro, Erek enjoyed building and riding dune buggies on weekends with their wives by their side, (He may not have liked much but he did like that). He also enjoyed riding his Harley with his wife in tow and the wind blowing through his nonexistent hair. He and Helen visited many states with their Hog friends. We're going to miss you Erek, but we will meet again.



Erek was predeceased by his daughter, Janice (Jan Jan S---Poke) Pelotte of Vassalboro, his "favorite sister-in-law" Linda MacKenzie also of Vassalboro, and his brother, Charles, of Florida.



He leaves behind his wife, Helen of 36 years; granddaughters, Courtney and Rebecca Pelotte, a stepson, Rob Starratt and a stepdaughter, Carrie Starratt, also six grandchildren and four great-granddaughters. He also leaves his two sisters, Barbara Shadrick and Ginger Dellasandro, both of North Carolina. Erek's family would like to convey their thanks to the doctors and staff of 1 West at The Harold Alfond for Health, it is clear to observe that when Healthcare is a calling, and not just a career, one shines.



There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 24, at 11 a.m., at Village Cemetery on Cemetery Street in Vassalboro. A gathering will follow at the United Methodist Church, Rt. 32, in Vassalboro.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Redington Funeral Home, please visit







