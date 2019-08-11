Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enid H. Quirion. View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Enid H. Quirion, 90, of Winslow, lost her brief battle with cancer on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Enid was one of two children born to Ernest and Nellie (Lepage) Fountaine of Jackman on June 8, 1929. Moving to Waterville at the age of 16 she began her working career at the Lockwood Mill. Later she met and married her husband, Raymond Quirion, settling in Winslow they raised one son, David.



Retiring from Ski-Land Woolen Mill in Clinton. Enid began walking five miles a day through the area neighborhood. While on these walks she became friendly with all the dogs, eventually knowing them by name. Pockets full of dog bones she'd hand out treats.



Enid enjoyed lawn sales with her best friend, Dot Plant. She enjoyed going shopping and out to eat with Lisa Dugal. She enjoyed folding towels, doing errands and washing dishes at her daughter-in-law's salon. She also enjoyed watching cooking shows, golf, football and Nascar racing.



She is predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Nellie Fountaine; her husband, Raymond Quirion; and her brother, Bruce Fountaine.



Enid is survived by her son, David Quirion and his wife, Tina; and many friends and family.



A special thank you to her sister-in-law, Paulene Carrie, for her support, love and friendship she gave Enid throughout her life. You are an angel.



At Enid's request there will not be any service. She will be buried with her husband at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.



The family would like to thank the Woodlands Senior Living of Waterville where Enid called home for the past two years. The family would also like to thank her nurses and doctors of Northern Lights Eastern Medical Center of Bangor for the care, love and comfort they provided.



Services are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, memories and condolences shared at



Donations in Enid's memory can be sent to the



Waterville Humane Society



100 Webb Road



Waterville, Maine 04901







