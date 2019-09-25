Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland 26 Church Street Oakland , ME 04963 (207)-465-3011 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland 26 Church Street Oakland , ME 04963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BELGRADE - Emogene Workman, 92, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, peacefully at her home. She was born on April 6, 1927, the daughter Olan and Helen Lord Nelson.



Emogene graduated from Belgrade High School and shortly thereafter, she married her pen pal from WWII, the love of her life, Kenneth Workman, and together they were married for 72 years raising four children, Nancy, Galen, Gayle, and Larry. She loved and enjoyed all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.



Emogene liked to be on the road, never missing an opportunity to head to Waterville. She enjoyed having her hair done every other week, and not a gray hair on her head could be found. She looked forward to going on rides, through the countryside, until the end. Emogene worked with the public most of her life, as manager of the Harris retail store in downtown Waterville, and later in the deli at Cottles. Together she and Ken took care of the ballfield for the kids of Belgrade. She also spent many hours at games watching her kids and grandkids play every kind of ball imaginable, she had a life well lived.



She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; her brother Norman; and her son Galen. Emogene is now reunited with her Kenneth, who she lovely cared for until his death in 2017.



Emogene leaves behind a sister-in-law, Wilda Nelson of Belgrade and Florida; daughters Nancy St. Amand and Gayle Baker and their spouses Roger and Floyd, her son Larry Workman and his spouse Gayle, her daughter-in-law Jody (Miner) Workman; her grandchildren, Aimee (St. Amand) Hughes, Jennifer Baker, Kasey (Baker) Carrier, Kristopher Baker, Matthew Workman, Morgan Workman, and Rebekah (Workman) LaBelle; and great-grandchildren Alexia, Sophia, Sadie and Brodie.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful people who helped care for Emogene over the past few years: Evie, Michelle, Rhonda, and Aminah.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland, from 6-8 p.m.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Emogene's memory to:



Belgrade Town Office



990 Augusta Rd.



Belgrade, ME 04917 or



for the Workman Field







