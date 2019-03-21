Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BINGHAM - Emma Louise McKenney, aka, "Dutchie" and "Double G", 91, of Norridgewock, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Somerset Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Hauppauge, N.Y. on Dec. 20, 1927, a daughter of Fred Ketcham and LuLu Bateman Ketcham. Emma had been widowed for many years.



Everyone who knew Emma loved her. She would give you a hard time and laugh with you. She would cry with you and help you in any way she could. She was fun loving, generous, a prankster and very compassionate.



One of her passions was WWE wrestling, which she faithfully watched whether at home, the hospital, or rehab. She greatly enjoyed games on the computer and coloring. Her life revolved around her adoration and and never ending love for her family.



Emma will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Our hearts will forever have a piece missing due to the loss of this precious woman.



She is predeceased by her husband; her daughter, Ruth Searles; her brother, Davis Ketcham and her sister, Nancy Whorff.



Emma was survived by her son, Wayne McKenney and his wife, Marye, her son, Davis McKenney and his wife, Sheila, Devon Periard and her husband, Mark who she thought of as her daughter; and her sister, Helen Emery; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







18 River St

Bingham , ME 04920

