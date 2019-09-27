AUGUSTA - Elmer A. Wyman Jr., 81, of Middle Road, passed away Sept, 21, 2019, at Mount St. Joseph in Waterville after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Augusta to Elmer A. Sr. and Myrtle Wyman on Dec. 24, 1937.
Elmer served in the U.S. Marine Corps and later made a career as a maintenance worker and retired after 22 years from Maine Yankee. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and loved to spend time with his family.
Elmer is predeceased by his parents; brothers Merton and Roland, sisters Janet Paquette and Loretta Grenier.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Leone; daughter Sharon Wyman and partner Fred Woodbury, son Eric Wyman and partner Linda Lucas; four grandchildren Tyler and Cameron Wood, Ashley Wyman and Justen Quimby; great-grandson Noah Wood; five sisters, Jane and Paul Steeb, Shirley Wyman-Garand, Sylvia and David Sprague, Gail and Chuck Obliske, Rachel Wyman; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine, Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 27, 2019