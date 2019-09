AUGUSTA - Elmer A. Wyman Jr., 81, of Middle Road, passed away Sept, 21, 2019, at Mount St. Joseph in Waterville after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Augusta to Elmer A. Sr. and Myrtle Wyman on Dec. 24, 1937.Elmer served in the U.S. Marine Corps and later made a career as a maintenance worker and retired after 22 years from Maine Yankee. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and loved to spend time with his family.Elmer is predeceased by his parents; brothers Merton and Roland, sisters Janet Paquette and Loretta Grenier.He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Leone; daughter Sharon Wyman and partner Fred Woodbury, son Eric Wyman and partner Linda Lucas; four grandchildren Tyler and Cameron Wood, Ashley Wyman and Justen Quimby; great-grandson Noah Wood; five sisters, Jane and Paul Steeb, Shirley Wyman-Garand, Sylvia and David Sprague, Gail and Chuck Obliske, Rachel Wyman; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine, Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com