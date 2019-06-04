SKOWHEGAN - Ellen McGregor, 60, passed away at home, surrounded by loving family and friends, on May 25, 2019 after bravely battling cancer for the past nine months. Ellen was born Dec. 7, 1958, in Skowhegan, the daughter of Edward J. Roy, Jr. and Verna Dionne Roy.
She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School and the University of Maine, Orono. She cherished time spent with her children and grand-children, loving to cook for all to enjoy. The numerous art pieces cherished by family members are testament to her artistic flair. She loved gardening and flowers and was proud of her FTD Florist Designer Certificate. In past years, she was employed as a legal secretary, most recently in the office of Attorney Stephen Packard, Esq. in Newport.
Ellen was predeceased by her father, Edward J. Roy, Jr. Survivors include daughters, Katherine (Michael) Alberico of Topsham and Danielle Gower of Skowhegan; son, Edward McGregor of Portland; grand-children, Marie, Vincent and Sylvia Alberico of Topsham; former husband and soul-mate, George McGregor of Skowhegan and Livermore Falls who gave her considerable comfort and support throughout her illness. She is also survived by her mother, Verna D. Lister of Skowhegan; brother, Stephen (Calla) of Falmouth and Madison; brother, Eric (Brenda) of Norridgewock; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; Aunt Gen and Uncle Hod Fortier and Uncle Dick Getchell of Skowhegan and numerous cousins. Fondly remembering her are very special family friends, Raelyn, Jessie and Catherine, who also gave her considerable comfort and care throughout her illness.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care and Maine General Medical Center Hospital and Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care and support, especially Nurse Brenda.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 14, at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, 291 Water St., Skowhegan. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery followed by a reception and luncheon at the church hall. Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.
Memorial contributions in Ellen's memory
may be made to
Special Olympics of Maine
125 John Roberts Rd.
South Portland, ME 04106
or the American
Bowdoin Mill Island
Suite #300
Topsham, ME 04086
Published in Central Maine on June 4, 2019