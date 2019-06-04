Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen McGregor. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Ellen McGregor, 60, passed away at home, surrounded by loving family and friends, on May 25, 2019 after bravely battling cancer for the past nine months. Ellen was born Dec. 7, 1958, in Skowhegan, the daughter of Edward J. Roy, Jr. and Verna Dionne Roy.



She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School and the University of Maine, Orono. She cherished time spent with her children and grand-children, loving to cook for all to enjoy. The numerous art pieces cherished by family members are testament to her artistic flair. She loved gardening and flowers and was proud of her FTD Florist Designer Certificate. In past years, she was employed as a legal secretary, most recently in the office of Attorney Stephen Packard, Esq. in Newport.



Ellen was predeceased by her father, Edward J. Roy, Jr. Survivors include daughters, Katherine (Michael) Alberico of Topsham and Danielle Gower of Skowhegan; son, Edward McGregor of Portland; grand-children, Marie, Vincent and Sylvia Alberico of Topsham; former husband and soul-mate, George McGregor of Skowhegan and Livermore Falls who gave her considerable comfort and support throughout her illness. She is also survived by her mother, Verna D. Lister of Skowhegan; brother, Stephen (Calla) of Falmouth and Madison; brother, Eric (Brenda) of Norridgewock; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; Aunt Gen and Uncle Hod Fortier and Uncle Dick Getchell of Skowhegan and numerous cousins. Fondly remembering her are very special family friends, Raelyn, Jessie and Catherine, who also gave her considerable comfort and care throughout her illness.



The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care and Maine General Medical Center Hospital and Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care and support, especially Nurse Brenda.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 14, at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, 291 Water St., Skowhegan. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery followed by a reception and luncheon at the church hall. Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.



Memorial contributions in Ellen's memory



may be made to



Special Olympics of Maine



125 John Roberts Rd.



South Portland, ME 04106



or the American







Bowdoin Mill Island



Suite #300



Topsham, ME 04086







SKOWHEGAN - Ellen McGregor, 60, passed away at home, surrounded by loving family and friends, on May 25, 2019 after bravely battling cancer for the past nine months. Ellen was born Dec. 7, 1958, in Skowhegan, the daughter of Edward J. Roy, Jr. and Verna Dionne Roy.She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School and the University of Maine, Orono. She cherished time spent with her children and grand-children, loving to cook for all to enjoy. The numerous art pieces cherished by family members are testament to her artistic flair. She loved gardening and flowers and was proud of her FTD Florist Designer Certificate. In past years, she was employed as a legal secretary, most recently in the office of Attorney Stephen Packard, Esq. in Newport.Ellen was predeceased by her father, Edward J. Roy, Jr. Survivors include daughters, Katherine (Michael) Alberico of Topsham and Danielle Gower of Skowhegan; son, Edward McGregor of Portland; grand-children, Marie, Vincent and Sylvia Alberico of Topsham; former husband and soul-mate, George McGregor of Skowhegan and Livermore Falls who gave her considerable comfort and support throughout her illness. She is also survived by her mother, Verna D. Lister of Skowhegan; brother, Stephen (Calla) of Falmouth and Madison; brother, Eric (Brenda) of Norridgewock; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; Aunt Gen and Uncle Hod Fortier and Uncle Dick Getchell of Skowhegan and numerous cousins. Fondly remembering her are very special family friends, Raelyn, Jessie and Catherine, who also gave her considerable comfort and care throughout her illness.The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care and Maine General Medical Center Hospital and Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care and support, especially Nurse Brenda.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 14, at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, 291 Water St., Skowhegan. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery followed by a reception and luncheon at the church hall. Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.Memorial contributions in Ellen's memorymay be made toSpecial Olympics of Maine125 John Roberts Rd.South Portland, ME 04106or the AmericanBowdoin Mill IslandSuite #300Topsham, ME 04086 Published in Central Maine on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.