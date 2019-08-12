Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Marie White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSFIELD - Ellen Marie White, 52, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Pittsfield.



Ellen was born on Jan. 16, 1967, in Waterville, a daughter of the late John and Lynette (Hanscom) Squibb. She graduated from Maine Central Institute in 1985 and attended Thomas College, Unity College and finished earning her Bachelor of Science in business management from the University of Maryland. She had a gift for sales and spent most of her career in this field working for Bank of America, Radio Shack, Verizon and Sprint. Anyone who knew her knew she could sell anything, even wood to a forest. Growing up in Maine she spent most of her life here though recently she resided with her companion, Carl Hill, in Taylorsville, Ind.



Ellen was an avid reader and loved learning and sharing this with others. She was passionate about the country of India, visited there several times and enjoyed learning about its customs, religions and the Hindi language. She was fun loving, had a contagious laugh and a wonderful sense of humor. Never worrying about what others thought, she was a free spirit and enjoyed traveling and road trips, visiting her many cousins all over the United States. Jasper, her dog, gave her great joy; often commenting on his sweet face and calm demeaner. Most of all she was a caring person who loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren, sister, cousins and extended family.



She is survived by her companion, Carl Hill of Indiana; daughter, Kera Cummings of Pittsfield, her son, Markus White and his wife, Melanie Martin of Orono; three beautiful grandchildren, Denver, Parker and Rozalyn; her sister, Traci Ennis and husband, Christopher of New Hampshire; her nieces and nephew, Kayli, Emily and Zachary; her uncle, Derril and aunt, Janet of Indiana and their two children, Kyle and Derril Lee; her uncle, Dale and aunt, Becky of Clinton and their children, Mark, Kevin and Amy; and uncle, Laforest Hanscom of Smithfield and his children, Keita and Alicia; as well her late aunt, Sherilyn Madore's children, Daniel, Jeffrey, Steven, Lori and Todd; and her late aunt, Sophie Prentiss' children, Kim, Geri and Rose.



She was predeceased by her parents, John and Lynette (Hanscom) Squibb; her grandfather and grandmother, Arnold and Clara (Dodge) Hanscom; her aunts, Sherilyn Madore and Sophie Prentiss and uncles, Tilton and Richard Hanscom.



Gone too soon she will forever be missed and loved by family and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home in Pittsfield on Sunday, August 18 at 2 p.m. with a time of visiting and refreshments to follow.



To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit



Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.







