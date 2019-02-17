Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Mae Stillings Gilley. View Sign





She was born in Portland June 9, 1932 the daughter of Sidney and Ruth (Lawrence) Stillings. She attended schools in several towns in Maine, eventually graduating from Foxcroft Academy in 1949. She worked for the Maine State Highway Department for a short time, the Augusta State Hospital, Depositors Trust and the longest time at Sears, retiring in 1994.



Ellen was a long-time member of the Green Street United Methodist Church. She generously gave of her time by volunteering at the Augusta Food Bank, the Bread of Life Ministries soup kitchen, Green Street United Methodist Church and for Community Suppers sponsored by local churches. She was well known for baking the best venison mincemeat pies ever!



Ellen married Chester C. Gilley in 1950. He died in 2017.She was also predeceased by her daughter, Hester Gilley.



She is survived by her children, Eileen Hibbert, of Augusta, Cathleen Dunlap and her husband, Richard, of Augusta, Karen Gilley, of Naples, Fla. and June Gilley, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; grandchildren, Heidi Dunlap, of Augusta, Jessica Boisvert, of Augusta, Benjamin Dunlap, of Canaan, Stephanie McGuire, of Augusta, Heather Hibbert, of Augusta, Shannon Kengott, of Augusta, Tiffany Gilley, of Warner Robbins, Ga., Erin Larrabee, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Relatives and friends may visit at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Friday 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Green Street United Methodist Church, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, with Chester, in the spring.



Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







AUGUSTA - Ellen Mae Stillings Gilley, 86, died Friday Feb. 15, 2019 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation-Glenridge in Augusta.She was born in Portland June 9, 1932 the daughter of Sidney and Ruth (Lawrence) Stillings. She attended schools in several towns in Maine, eventually graduating from Foxcroft Academy in 1949. She worked for the Maine State Highway Department for a short time, the Augusta State Hospital, Depositors Trust and the longest time at Sears, retiring in 1994.Ellen was a long-time member of the Green Street United Methodist Church. She generously gave of her time by volunteering at the Augusta Food Bank, the Bread of Life Ministries soup kitchen, Green Street United Methodist Church and for Community Suppers sponsored by local churches. She was well known for baking the best venison mincemeat pies ever!Ellen married Chester C. Gilley in 1950. He died in 2017.She was also predeceased by her daughter, Hester Gilley.She is survived by her children, Eileen Hibbert, of Augusta, Cathleen Dunlap and her husband, Richard, of Augusta, Karen Gilley, of Naples, Fla. and June Gilley, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; grandchildren, Heidi Dunlap, of Augusta, Jessica Boisvert, of Augusta, Benjamin Dunlap, of Canaan, Stephanie McGuire, of Augusta, Heather Hibbert, of Augusta, Shannon Kengott, of Augusta, Tiffany Gilley, of Warner Robbins, Ga., Erin Larrabee, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Relatives and friends may visit at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Friday 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Green Street United Methodist Church, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, with Chester, in the spring.Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home

1 Church Street

Augusta , ME 04330

(207) 623-8722 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close