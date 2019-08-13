LEWISTON - Elizabeth R. Willman, 83, a former resident of Monmouth, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Marshwood Center in Lewiston. She was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Monmouth, the daughter of Benjamin Ricker and Marion E (Thompson) Ricker. She was educated in the Monmouth schools. She married Robert Willman on July 17, 1954, in East Monmouth. Mr. Willman passed away in 1988. Elizabeth worked for Hathaway Shirt Co in Waterville, Maine. She is survived by her sister, Alice Wing, special nieces, Martha McAllister, and Linda Poland, and many nieces and nephews, her dog, Tootsie and cat, Sweetie. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert Willman, and her brother, Benjamin Ricker Jr. Messages of condolence may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the East Monmouth Cemetery, Sanborn Road, East Monmouth, Maine.
Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 13, 2019