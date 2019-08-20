Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann (Woodcock) Robbins. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSTON - Elizabeth Ann (Woodcock) Robbins, 82, of Pittston, passed peacefully at home with her husband of 64 years by her side, on August 18, 2019. She was born in Randolph on Feb. 25, 1937, the eldest of 13 children to John and Clara (Newell) Woodcock.



She attended Gardiner Area High School and worked various jobs in her early years - nursing at Gardiner General Hospital, George the Tailor and F.W. Woolworth Department Store. However, upon marrying Elson (Smiley) R. Robbins on Nov. 15, 1954, her primary focus became being a mother, foster mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. All of which she devoted her heart and soul to.



Betty was a longtime member of Gardiner Jaycettes, including holding the position as state director. She attended Highland Avenue United Methodist Church in Gardiner and was a member of Randolph United Methodist Church. She was a fantastic cook, feeding friends and family, even when they were not hungry, an avid walker and a member of TOPS #ME 199 Gardiner for 32 years. Betty and Smiley enjoyed spending summers at their camp in Bar Harbor, exploring Acadia National Park and bowling together at Lucky Strike Lanes. Affectionately known as Nana and Bumpa, they could be found in the stands or along the sidelines of every activity or sporting event possible for all 27 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Betty was predeceased by her parents and brother, Harold. She is survived by her loving husband; their children, Nancy Sparrow (Brad) of Pittston, Brian Robbins (Robin) of Lewiston, Tim Robbins (Brenda) of Jefferson and Paul Garnett (Cori) of Ohio; grandchildren, Elizabeth Chaisson (Travis), Emily Morang (Jesse), Jake Sparrow (Roxann), BJ Robbins, Mallory Marks (Steve), Erica Madera (Juan), Derrick Lacasse (Vincent), Jennifer Haskell (Eric), Janelle McKinnon (Jason), Morgan Fritzler (Matt), Samantha Alhalbi (Mo), Ian and Brandon Dillon-Mulcahy; great-grandchildren, Sada, Brynnlea and Braden Chaisson, Bailey and Gage Poore, Lane Morang, Garrett Barry, Scarlett Soucy, Levi, Keegan and Julia Marks, Sutton and Gunner McKinnon and Allison Frtizler.



The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the nurses and staff of Beacon Hospice of Augusta, Dr. Kenneth Wells, and Pastor Kathleen.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner. Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to:



National :



American Heart



Association or:



Highland Avenue



Methodist Church



of Gardiner







