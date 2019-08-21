Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. King. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Francis Church located off of Route 133 Winthrop , ME View Map Committal Following Services Glenside Cemetery Winthrop , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Elizabeth A. King, 85, went to join the Lord and her wonderful St. Jude on Aug. 18, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.



She was the daughter of William and Florence Adams of Readfield. "Liz" (as she was affectionately called by all her friends), was born on Feb. 11, 1934, in the small Central Maine town of Mt. Vernon. She graduated from Winthrop High School, class of 1952, and was voted best dancer in her senior class along with her classmate Jack Everett.



On June 2, 1956, Liz married Gary R. King, and the two remained happily married for nearly 63 years until Gary's recent passing of May 18, 2019. Together, they had two sons Alan S. King and Mark A. King.



Liz worked for Depositors Trust in Augusta for 10 years and later Winthrop Public School for 25 years retiring June 30, 1998 as an administrative assistant to the Special Education Director Naomi Shardlow. She remained close to her bosses over the years. Her fondest memories were of her classes she taught for Adult Education for over 10 years. She enjoyed working with challenging students, always trying to win them over and usually succeeding in the end. Liz also lived to serve others, often volunteering at her beloved soup kitchen where she met many old friends and also by volunteering at the St. Francis Church office for 18 years.



Outside of work, Liz loved all animals. This was especially true during her formative years where she hand-raised a pet skunk, Binky and an orphan raccoon. Later in life, she enjoyed many dogs, including her four Golden Retrievers, Samantha, Molly, Angel, and Lacy and a feisty pot-bellied pig, Sebastian. Her favorite pastimes included her beautiful flower gardens, shopping and dining out with dear friends. Above all, she loved to just have people stop in and visit for a while.



She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, past president of the Catholic Women's Club, Daughters of Isabella, The Order of Eastern Star #116, and American Legion Auxiliary.



Liz is survived by her two sons, Alan Buie-King and his husband Ben of Raleigh, N.C. and Mark King and his wife Susan of Winthrop; four grandchildren, Nicholas King and his wife Maria of San Diego, Calif., Alexis Pharr and her husband Alex of Cary, N.C., and Adam King and Cassaundra Harmatys of Winthrop; and two great-grandchildren, Miriam and Ezra Pharr of Cary, N.C.



A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 23 at St. Francis Church located off of Route 133 in Winthrop, 10 a.m. Burial with committal prayers will immediately follow at the Glenside Cemetery, Winthrop.



The family wishes to thank all of the staff at the Sandy River Center located in Farmington for their kind and compassionate care.



Arrangements are in the care of Robert's Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop where memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Liz to



PALS No-Kill Cat Shelter



188 Case Road



Winthrop, ME 04364







