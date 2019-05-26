Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elene T. Holmes. View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Send Flowers Obituary





Elene was predeceased by her first husband, Robert O. Badger; her second husband, William Verhille; and her late husband, Robert Holmes.



Elene spent her early years in Kingfield and graduated from Stanley High School in the class of 1941. She played basketball and other sports and took part in public speaking contests and other school activities.



Following graduation from high school she went on to Farmington State Teachers College graduating with the class of 1945. While attending that school she took part in many extra-curricular activities including plays, basketball, softball, tennis, and volleyball. Elene later earned her B.S. degree in 1960.



Elene married Robert Badger in 1945 and they both pursued teaching careers, many years of which were spent teaching in the Augusta Schools. They had one daughter, Patricia Badger Kimball.



They were members of South Parish Congregational Church in Augusta. Robert passed away in April 1965.



Elene later married William Verhille and after Mr. Verhille's retirement, they spent 23 winters at their winter home in New Port Richey, Fla. Mr. Verhille passed away in 1998.



In October 2000, Elene married Robert Holmes. Mr. Holmes was a member of the Swingtime Band and Elene attended many performances with him. They both enjoyed playing bridge at the Cohen Center in Hallowell, organ concerts in Portland during the summer, and musical plays at the Brunswick Music Theater.



Elene enjoyed playing bridge, sewing, knitting, music and watching NBA basketball and Red Sox baseball games.



Elene is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kimball and her husband, Richard, of Augusta; her three grandchildren, Michael of Augusta, Carol Peterson and her husband, Gustav, of Randolph and Rebecca Julot and husband, Jimmy, of Fort Myers, Fla.



A private service for family members will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Maine. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







AUGUSTA - Elene T. Holmes, of Augusta, died peacefully Thursday May 23, 2019, at Country Manor Nursing Home in Coopers Mills. She was born May 16,1923, in Kingfield, Maine, the daughter of Bernard and Sadie (Anderson) Tibbetts.Elene was predeceased by her first husband, Robert O. Badger; her second husband, William Verhille; and her late husband, Robert Holmes.Elene spent her early years in Kingfield and graduated from Stanley High School in the class of 1941. She played basketball and other sports and took part in public speaking contests and other school activities.Following graduation from high school she went on to Farmington State Teachers College graduating with the class of 1945. While attending that school she took part in many extra-curricular activities including plays, basketball, softball, tennis, and volleyball. Elene later earned her B.S. degree in 1960.Elene married Robert Badger in 1945 and they both pursued teaching careers, many years of which were spent teaching in the Augusta Schools. They had one daughter, Patricia Badger Kimball.They were members of South Parish Congregational Church in Augusta. Robert passed away in April 1965.Elene later married William Verhille and after Mr. Verhille's retirement, they spent 23 winters at their winter home in New Port Richey, Fla. Mr. Verhille passed away in 1998.In October 2000, Elene married Robert Holmes. Mr. Holmes was a member of the Swingtime Band and Elene attended many performances with him. They both enjoyed playing bridge at the Cohen Center in Hallowell, organ concerts in Portland during the summer, and musical plays at the Brunswick Music Theater.Elene enjoyed playing bridge, sewing, knitting, music and watching NBA basketball and Red Sox baseball games.Elene is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kimball and her husband, Richard, of Augusta; her three grandchildren, Michael of Augusta, Carol Peterson and her husband, Gustav, of Randolph and Rebecca Julot and husband, Jimmy, of Fort Myers, Fla.A private service for family members will be held at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Maine. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Published in Central Maine on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close