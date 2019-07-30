|
|
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
|
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
WINTHROP - Surrounded by her loving family, Eleanor Ruth Harrington passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019, at the age of 85. She had been a resident of Marshwood Center in Lewiston since December of 2016.
Eleanor was born on Sept. 23, 1933 in Lynn, Mass., the oldest child of four children to Ruth and Alton Warren. Upon graduation from Lynn High school she joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 specializing in communications at Warren AFB in Wyoming during the Korean War conflict. She was stationed in Langley AFB Virginia until she was honorably discharged in January 1955. After leaving the service, Eleanor met and soon married Gene Harrington on June 3, 1956. After a number of moves throughout the Eastern US, Eleanor and her family settled in Winthrop, ME to raise her six children.
Eleanor enjoyed many hobbies including knitting, crochet, cribbage, bowling and card games. Being U.S. service veterans, both Eleanor and Gene became very active members in the American Legion Post 40 in Winthrop, ME. While an active member in the Legion, Eleanor held many positions of responsibility including 1st Vice Commander. While serving at the Post, one of Eleanor's tasks, which became a labor of love, was to run the weekly Bingo games. Eleanor would spend hours planning and playing Bingo with her fellow members and friends.
After the passing of her husband Gene in 1998 due to lung disease, Eleanor became active in the Trek across Maine - a multi-day, cycling event which is the largest fundraising event of its kind in the nation for the American Lung Association. Eleanor worked the rest stops annually providing refreshments for the riders and became known as the "Dancing Granny"!
Eleanor is predeceased by her husband Gene Harrington, her parents Ruth and Alton Warren, her three siblings James, Robert and Arlene as well as her brother-in-law James Harrington and Sister-in-law Elizabeth Marshall.
She is survived by her six children; Colleen (Bill) Prescott, Winthrop, ME, Charlene (Don) Smith, Boca Raton, FL, Gene (Laine ) Harrington, Woodstock, GA, Dean (Angela) Harrington, Livermore Falls, ME, Kathleen (Jeff) Dupont, Readfield, ME, Darlene Michaud, Winslow, ME, Her grandchildren; Brian and Katie Prescott, Donnie, Melissa, Casey and Amy Smith, Kevin and Dana Harrington, Brandon and Sean Harrington, Nick Purnell, Courtney McGinnis, Lindsey Harrington, Joey Dupont, Leah Frost, Stephanie Michaud and Sasha Michaud, four step grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, brother-in-law and his wife, Gary and May Harrington and sister-in-law Dot Warren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family of Eleanor Harrington would like to thank the staff of Marshwood Center of Lewiston, ME and Androscoggin Hospice for the loving care provided during her residency.
Visiting will be held on Wednesday, July 31, from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am, Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Church, Rt 133. Winthrop. Burial with military honors will follow at 12Noon at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.
Condolences to the family may be shared on the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Memorial donations may be made to either of the two organizations listed below:
Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) Email: [email protected] Website: http://www.theaftd.org or to CurePSP, Inc., Email: [email protected] Website: http://www.curepsp.org
Published in Central Maine on July 30, 2019
|
|
|
|