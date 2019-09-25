SKOWHEGAN - Eleanor M. Bouchard, 86, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Skowhegan. She was born April 2, 1933, Skowhegan, the daughter of John W. Miller and Imelda (Perry) Miller.
Although she enjoyed all aspects of life including cooking, bowling and nature, her family and her faith were most important to her. She was a lifetime member of Notre Dame De Lourdes Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Daughters of Isabelle.
Eleanor worked at a few jobs around Skowhegan including a waitress at a local diner but she most enjoyed her time at MSAD 54, in the lunch department and was affectionately known as " the Ticket Lady" and was truly loved by all of the kids.
She is survived by her children, Michael J. Bouchard of Wells, Louis Bouchard III of North Anson, Debra Quick and her husband Thomas of Topsham; granddaughters, Jessica Carlon and her husband Kevin of Brunswick, and Danielle Quick of Austin, Texas; her sister Kathleen Potelle of Fairfield; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her life long love and husband, Louis J. Bouchard II; her siblings, Geraldine Ouellette, William "Jack" Miller, Patricia Schinzel and Mary Wilcox.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday Sept. 27, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Sept. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water St., Skowhegan. Burial to be held at a later date at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 25, 2019