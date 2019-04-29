CLINTON - Eleanor L. Ryder, 74, passed away April 24, 2019, at her home in Clinton, surrounded by her family. She was born July 17, 1944, in Etna, the daughter of Ernest I. and Aretta N. (Getchell) Palmer.
She graduated from Hinckley School in 1961. She was employed for many years as a secretary for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Augusta, and at LaVerdiere's Drug Store Warehouse. She also sold Avon and Tupperware. Eleanor was a member of the Clinton Baptist Church and loved spending time with family and church family.
Eleanor is survived by four daughters, Rhonda Ryder Ruest and husband, Randy, of Oakland, Melissa Ryder Guest and partner, Darin Dixon, of Millcreek, N.C., Candida Ryder Young of Waterville, and Shawna Ryder of Clinton; six grandsons, Travis Morse of Waterville, Trevor Lewis of Oakland, Dylan Guest and wife Brittney of Newport, N.C., Joshua Linnell and wife, Jessica, of Benton, Jacob Linnell and wife, Kayla, of Skowhegan, and Zachery Vashon of Waterville; four granddaughters, Felicia Smith and husband, Michael, of Rayne, La., Brittney Young of Waterville, Cynthia Bajpai and husband, Joshua, of Waterville, and Amanda Young of Waterville; great-granddaughters, Chloe and Trinity; special family friend, Mark Towers.
A celebration of life will be with visitation hour starting at 10 a.m. and the service is at 11 a.m. at the Clinton Baptist Church, Spring St., Wednesday, May 1, Pastor Bob Philbrick officiating.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine, 04976.
In lieu of flowers,
friends wishing may make donations in Eleanor's memory to:
The Clinton Baptist Church
10 Spring St.
Clinton, ME 04927
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 29, 2019