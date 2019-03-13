Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Letendre. View Sign

AUBURN - Elaine Letendre, 75, a lifelong resident of Augusta, passed away peacefully in the presence of her cousins, Janice Corliss and Nancy (Corliss) Milliard on Sunday, March 8, 2019, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.



She graduated from Maine School of Practical Nursing in 1976 and continued her education at the University of Maine in Augusta where she earned her RN degree. Elaine's true calling and passion was in the nursing field.



She spent her entire career at the former Augusta General Hospital working in the Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit, and then transitioned to the Family Medical Institute (FMI) until her retirement in 2008. Her caring and compassionate personality was felt by the many patients with whom she came in contact.



Elaine enjoyed being with her friends and especially with her family. Some of her favorite pastimes included playing cards and dominoes, golfing, camping, traveling, (her trip to Hawaii being her favorite), crocheting, gardening, and continuously taking classes to enhance her knowledge in a variety of topics that interested her. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed biographies, especially her most recent called Becoming by Michelle Obama. She was a true lover of animals and birds and she always made sure her bird feeders were full.



There is no doubt that her most outstanding characteristic was her beautiful smile and contagious laughter, which will be sorely missed by all.



Elaine was born on July 7, 1943, and was predeceased by her parents Cecile (Letendre) Sousa and Manuel "Manny" Sousa; her brother Clifford Sousa; and her two beloved cats, Mittens and Kal.



She is survived by several cousins; godchildren; nieces and nephews.



Friends and family may visit on Friday, March 15, from 4-8 p.m., (including a small service at 7:30 p.m.) at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant Street, Augusta. Spring burial will be announced at a later date.



Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at



Memorial donations



may be made to



Kennebec Valley



Humane Society,



10 Pet Haven Lane,



Augusta, Maine, 04330.







