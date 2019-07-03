Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Esther (Harris) Wilson. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Send Flowers Obituary

OAKLAND - Elaine Esther (Harris) Wilson, 83, passed away with family by her side on July 1, 2019.



Elaine was born Dec. 2, 1935, at the home of our Harris grandparents in East Newport, Maine. She was the third child of Philip Byron Harris and Jean Culleton Harris and joined older sister Joyce and older brother David. Byron and Bonnie followed in the not so distant future.



After graduating from Waterville High School, she went to work for the Hathaway Shirt Company and in later years she could be found at the KMD McDonald's as a cook on the breakfast crew.



In 1959 she married John Cresap McCoy and their first child Linda May was born. They then moved to Damariscottta where John managed a Reny's Department store. John-John born March, 1966 and Tommy born January, 1969 were both born in Damariscotta. They lived there for a few years then moved back to the Waterville area.



In later years Elaine married Harold Wilson of Ohio Hill Road, Fairfield Center. They enjoyed many happy years together until Harold's death in May 2015. A couple of years later Elaine sold their home and moved to her daughter Linda's home in Oakland where Linda's daughter Shelby also resided. Shelby's daughter, Lyla Poussard, was a frequent visitor and needless to say was a special treat for Elaine.



Her hobbies included sewing, knitting pretty wool socks, making fancy quilts with friend Nancy, baking and reading.



A faithful servant of the Lord, Elaine performed all church callings with spiritual goodness. She was loved by many members of the Skowhegan Ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As well as from the Waterville, Maine Ward. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society and for many years did volunteer service at Inland Hospital.



Elaine is survived by her daughter Linda May McCoy, her stepsons Jeff Wilson and his wife Sherry, residing in Unity, Greg Wilson and wife Donna, residing in Benton, and Gary Wilson and wife Debbie, residing in Clinton; her grandchildren Brian Matthew Bolduc and wife Meredith of Standish, Matthew John Bolduc and wife Janelle of Mt Laurel, N.J., Allan Dennis Bolduc and wife Candice of Minot, N.C. and Shelby Petersen of Oakland; Jeff Wilson's children, Chris and his family and Corey and his wife Sarah and their children; Greg Wilson's, children Daniel Wilson Julie and Jason Bearce; great- grandchildren Logan, Charlotte and Amelia Bolduc children of Matthew and Janelle, Corbin, son of Brian and Meredith; multiple nephews, nieces and cousins; two sisters, Bonnie Drouin and her husband John of Oakland and Joyce Thompson of Pennsylvania; brother Byron Harris of Pennsylvania.



She was predeceased by her brother David Lewis Harris who passed away on August 3, 2016, and his wife and bride of many years "Dottie" passed away recently, March 23, 2019.



Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 233 Malbons Mills Road, Skowhegan, on Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. Elaine will be laid to rest at the Bingham Cemetery in Bingham next to her son's and loved family members she has so diligently maintained over the years with flowers set up for the Memorial Day Parade up there.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.







