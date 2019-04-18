Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Dolores Hadidiacos. View Sign

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Elaine Dolores Hadidiacos, 76, of Rockville, Md. passed away on April 3, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital. Elaine was born on Nov. 27, 1942, in Hartford Conn. to Reny and Louise Giguere of Winslow, Maine.



Elaine attended St. John the Baptist elementary school and Mount Merici Academy for High School. Elaine was married to Christos Hadidiacos from Fairfield, Maine on June 8, 1963 at St. John the Baptist Church in Winslow. Elaine graduated with a BS degree in Nursing as a Nurse Practitioner in 1985 from George Washington University in Washington, DC.



Elaine vacationed every summer at Pattee's Pond in Winslow where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and participating in a daily water aerobics class at the Alfond Center in Waterville. At home in Rockville, Md., Elaine sang in several Sweet Adeline's groups and won one gold, four silver and one bronze medals. She also enjoyed a local water aerobics class, walking with the Sugarloafers Volksmarch and square dancing with the Ferris Wheelers group.



Elaine is survived by her husband Christos Hadidiacos of Fairfield; her daughter Michelle Belski (Gary Belski) and son Michael Hadidiacos (Kristina Hadidiacos); grandson Jordan Belski; and sister Lisa Giguere.



A service was held on April 11, 2019, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville, Md.







ROCKVILLE, Md. - Elaine Dolores Hadidiacos, 76, of Rockville, Md. passed away on April 3, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital. Elaine was born on Nov. 27, 1942, in Hartford Conn. to Reny and Louise Giguere of Winslow, Maine.Elaine attended St. John the Baptist elementary school and Mount Merici Academy for High School. Elaine was married to Christos Hadidiacos from Fairfield, Maine on June 8, 1963 at St. John the Baptist Church in Winslow. Elaine graduated with a BS degree in Nursing as a Nurse Practitioner in 1985 from George Washington University in Washington, DC.Elaine vacationed every summer at Pattee's Pond in Winslow where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and participating in a daily water aerobics class at the Alfond Center in Waterville. At home in Rockville, Md., Elaine sang in several Sweet Adeline's groups and won one gold, four silver and one bronze medals. She also enjoyed a local water aerobics class, walking with the Sugarloafers Volksmarch and square dancing with the Ferris Wheelers group.Elaine is survived by her husband Christos Hadidiacos of Fairfield; her daughter Michelle Belski (Gary Belski) and son Michael Hadidiacos (Kristina Hadidiacos); grandson Jordan Belski; and sister Lisa Giguere.A service was held on April 11, 2019, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville, Md. Religious Service Information St Raphael's Catholic Church

1592 Kimblewick Rd

Rockville, MD 20854

Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close