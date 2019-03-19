Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eilene M. Nason. View Sign

CLINTON - Eilene M. Nason, 92, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.



Eilene was born July 31, 1926, in Waterville, the daughter of Grover Nason and Etta (Bragg) Nason and raised like a daughter by Eugene and Pearl Salsbury. She attended Clinton High School and graduated in 1945.



She attended Skowhegan Business School to study business and graduated in 1946, later marrying Hollis J. Booker of Clinton on May 10, 1946. She utilized her business degree and worked at the office of Besse Brothers Tannery in Clinton.



Later, the early 50s Eilene and Hollis bought a 300 acre dairy farm in Clinton where they raised their family of seven children together. Eilene worked the farm alongside Hollis and put several "from scratch' meals for 10 on the table every day. Once the children were in school she worked winters at Hathaway Shirt Company.



Eileen took much pleasure in gardening and canning her bounty and loved admiring the beautiful blooms of her flower gardens. She and Hollis often wintered in Florida with their RV and enjoyed bird watching. Eileen was talented at sewing and knitting and generously gifted many of her hand crafted items to her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by her son Sherwood Booker and wife Laurie Booker of Waterville, daughter Patricia Braley and companion Dan Finley of Jay, son Timothy Booker and wife Cathy Booker of St. Petersburg, Fla., daughter-in-law Luanne Booker of Clinton, son Glen Booker and wife Carol Booker of Clinton, son Steven Booker of Waterville, and son Jeffery Booker and wife Terry Booker of Oakland. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Hollis; son Roger A. Booker and son-in-law Bernard Braley.



A service will be planned in late spring, the location, time and date will be published once established.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.







