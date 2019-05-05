Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin and Frances Pinkham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Frances Elaine (Shaw) Pinkham, 90, passed away on April 10, 2019. She was born on Jan. 18, 1929 in North Berwick, the daughter of Frank R. Shaw and Hazel (Kenniston) Shaw. Frances, "Pinky" as she was known by her friends, worked as a RN at Thayer Hospital in Waterville retiring after 32 years in 1984.



Edwin Francis Pinkham, 92, passed away on April 15, 2019. He was born on Jan. 24, 1927 in Dover, N.H., the son of Rolland F. and Lyda (Wilson) Pinkham. Edwin served in the Navy during World War II and returned to service during the Korean War serving with the U.S Marines. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years retiring in 1984 with Frances.



Ed and Fran were married on Aug. 11, 1950 and were blessed to spend 69 years together. Prior to retirement Ed was involved with numerous organizations in the Waterville area. Ed was a proud member of the Bourque-Lanigan Post #5 in Waterville serving as Post Commander in 1978. He was a member of the Waterville Masonic Lodge #33 and continued as a Mason with the Gulf Beach Lodge in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was a member of the R.B. Hall Band in Waterville for many years. Ed was founder of the Averill School Fun Fair held every spring for many years. Fran, true to her calling as a nurse, was always caring and supportive to Ed, their children and grandchildren through the years. Ed and Fran moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. upon retirement returning to Maine for the summers enjoying their camp on East Pond in Oakland. While in Florida Ed and Fran were involved for many years with "Waterville Days, a retirement get together for snowbirds from the Waterville area as well as many activities and events in their retirement community, Magnolia Manor. During their retirement they were fortunate to have traveled extensively visiting almost every state in the U.S. They returned to Waterville in 2015 due to declining health.



Besides their parents, Ed and Fran were predeceased by their oldest daughter Cheryl Hanson in 2005. They are survived by daughter Carol (Gary) Sintes of Palm Harbor, Fla. and son Stephen (Michelle) Pinkham of Skowhegan; grandchildren: Tonia (Mark) Tibbetts of Searsmont, Nicholas (Sabrina) Sintes of Tampa, Fla., Christopher Sintes of Holland, Stacy (Jason) Lamore of Gorham, Lindsey (Drew) Jacobs of Malden, Mass.; and great-grandchildren: Mallory Tibbetts, Emerson Sintes, Jack Lamore and Ty Jacobs; also surviving are Fran's sister, Betty Hall of North Berwick, Ed's brother Allan Pinkham and wife Judy of Leesburg, Fla., and Ed's sister, Wendy Fitch of Wells; as well as several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of The Woodlands in Waterville and Bedside Manor in Oakland for the care they provided to Ed and Fran. The family would also like to thank MaineGeneral HomeCare and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Ed and Fran during these last few months.



A committal service is planned for Thursday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at the committal shelter of Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 289 Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life following the service at Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Road, Augusta.







WATERVILLE - Frances Elaine (Shaw) Pinkham, 90, passed away on April 10, 2019. She was born on Jan. 18, 1929 in North Berwick, the daughter of Frank R. Shaw and Hazel (Kenniston) Shaw. Frances, "Pinky" as she was known by her friends, worked as a RN at Thayer Hospital in Waterville retiring after 32 years in 1984.Edwin Francis Pinkham, 92, passed away on April 15, 2019. He was born on Jan. 24, 1927 in Dover, N.H., the son of Rolland F. and Lyda (Wilson) Pinkham. Edwin served in the Navy during World War II and returned to service during the Korean War serving with the U.S Marines. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years retiring in 1984 with Frances.Ed and Fran were married on Aug. 11, 1950 and were blessed to spend 69 years together. Prior to retirement Ed was involved with numerous organizations in the Waterville area. Ed was a proud member of the Bourque-Lanigan Post #5 in Waterville serving as Post Commander in 1978. He was a member of the Waterville Masonic Lodge #33 and continued as a Mason with the Gulf Beach Lodge in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was a member of the R.B. Hall Band in Waterville for many years. Ed was founder of the Averill School Fun Fair held every spring for many years. Fran, true to her calling as a nurse, was always caring and supportive to Ed, their children and grandchildren through the years. Ed and Fran moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. upon retirement returning to Maine for the summers enjoying their camp on East Pond in Oakland. While in Florida Ed and Fran were involved for many years with "Waterville Days, a retirement get together for snowbirds from the Waterville area as well as many activities and events in their retirement community, Magnolia Manor. During their retirement they were fortunate to have traveled extensively visiting almost every state in the U.S. They returned to Waterville in 2015 due to declining health.Besides their parents, Ed and Fran were predeceased by their oldest daughter Cheryl Hanson in 2005. They are survived by daughter Carol (Gary) Sintes of Palm Harbor, Fla. and son Stephen (Michelle) Pinkham of Skowhegan; grandchildren: Tonia (Mark) Tibbetts of Searsmont, Nicholas (Sabrina) Sintes of Tampa, Fla., Christopher Sintes of Holland, Stacy (Jason) Lamore of Gorham, Lindsey (Drew) Jacobs of Malden, Mass.; and great-grandchildren: Mallory Tibbetts, Emerson Sintes, Jack Lamore and Ty Jacobs; also surviving are Fran's sister, Betty Hall of North Berwick, Ed's brother Allan Pinkham and wife Judy of Leesburg, Fla., and Ed's sister, Wendy Fitch of Wells; as well as several nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of The Woodlands in Waterville and Bedside Manor in Oakland for the care they provided to Ed and Fran. The family would also like to thank MaineGeneral HomeCare and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Ed and Fran during these last few months.A committal service is planned for Thursday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at the committal shelter of Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 289 Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life following the service at Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Road, Augusta. Published in Central Maine on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close