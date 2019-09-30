WHITEFIELD - Edward M. Freeman Jr., 86, passed away suddenly on Sept. 29, 2019, at his home in Whitefield. He was born in Portland to Edward M. Freeman Sr. and Lena M. (Bradley) Freeman in the spring of 1933. He married the girl of his dreams, sharing 62 wonderful years together. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, serving in the Air Force, and was awarded numerous medals, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Bronze Star, and the United Nations Korean Service Medal. His passion was his garden and was known for his generous gifts of fresh vegetables, and his giant, prize winning pumpkins.Edward is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lena; his sister, Grace and his brother, Robert.He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce M. (Truman) Freeman; his children, Jay and Cathy; his brothers and sisters, Ken, Helen, Billy, Betty, Ed, Susan, Tom, John, Connie, and Arthur; his grandsons, Jason and David; and his great-grandchildren, Landon, Lukas, Kylah, Camila; and a large extended family including Pat and Sally. He was the consumet gentleman and constantly proclaimed, by friends, family and strangers, as "the nicest man I ever met". He will be sorely missed and loved always. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. He will be cremated and his ashes lovingly spread per his instructions.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 30, 2019