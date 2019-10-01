AUGUSTA - The family of Edward L. Urquhart, announce his peaceful passing at the Maine Veteran's Home on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
He was born on Staten Island, N.Y. on Dec. 30, 1925, and was the son of the late Merritt A. and Grace (McCrea) Urquhart. Edward was a 1943 graduate of Haaren High School in New York City before joining the U.S. Navy. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1945 upon completion of his service.
Edward was the husband of his beloved wife for 68 years, the late Dorothy H. S. Urquhart; he was also predeceased by his parents; brother, Wesley G. Urquhart, sister-in-law, Madeline (Kowalski) Urquhart; and his nephew, Glenn E. Urquhart.
Edward was cared for and is survived by his large and loving family: his children, Janet, Joanne (Tim), Audrey (Larry), Wesley (Linda), Nancy (Tom), Jeff (Sue); grandchildren, Michael, Kristen (Rob), Courtney, Greg, Dana (H.Peter), Natalie (Paul), Scott, Kathryn, Sarah (Larry), Wesley (Becky), Brook (Micah); great-grandchildren, Lily, Mia, Colin, Gavin, Eloise, Callum, Cordelia, Oliver, Calvin, Clara and Ida.
There will be a private burial at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.
Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 1, 2019