Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 (207)-646-6133 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 View Map Service 6:30 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WELLS - Edward Earl Hoyt, 68, of Wells, died Aug. 25, 2019 at Mass General in Boston.



Ed was born March 10, 1951 in Augusta, a son of Frank and Shirley (Grimes) Hoyt. He graduated from Cony High School, class of 1969. On Aug. 11, 1973 Ed married Diane L. Poulin, celebrating 41 years of love, friendship and marriage until her passing in 2014. Ed worked for the Maine Department of Motor Vehicles, Maine Turnpike Authority, retiring in December of 2014 and for J.K. MacLeod Landscaping in Wells for the past three years.



Ed was always in good humor and enjoyed being somewhat of a prankster. He loved his family and especially enjoyed time spent with his grandson, Travis, his "little man". He was very handy and liked working on cars and other projects. Once you meet Ed, you were family to him. He was the Charter Grand Knight of the Father William J. Kelly Knights of Columbus Council #9782. He was very giving of his time and donated freely to the American Legion in Dover, N.H. and the Wells Ogunquit Little League. He was a member of Ocean Masonic Lodge AF & AM #142.



In addition to his wife, Diane, Ed was predeceased by his parents; and his siblings, Cindy Lee Swift, Marjorie Barrieault, Ralph Hoyt and Sally LaBreck.



Ed is dearly remembered by his daughter, Heather J. Cavanagh and her husband, Paul; his sister, Mary Lou Tower, her husband Ken and their children Jamie Dixon, Melissa Weiner and Tera Pare; and his sister and godmother, Sue Ellen Cote, her husband Andy, and their children, Michael Cote and Stephanie Guild; his brother, Haliburton Hoyt; three grandchildren, Travis Cavanagh, Adam Cavanagh and his wife, Kate, and Daniel Cavanagh; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Shayna; his godchildren, Jamie Dixon and Nicole Swift; well as many nieces and nephews.



Friends may visit form 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, where a masonic service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 30 at Bibber Memorial Chapel with The Most Reverend Dr. Rosemary Ananis. Interment will follow at a later date.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ed's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090.



Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to:



Travis Cavanaugh



Scholarship Fund



TD Bank (7260796)



1237 Main Street



Sanford, ME 04073







WELLS - Edward Earl Hoyt, 68, of Wells, died Aug. 25, 2019 at Mass General in Boston.Ed was born March 10, 1951 in Augusta, a son of Frank and Shirley (Grimes) Hoyt. He graduated from Cony High School, class of 1969. On Aug. 11, 1973 Ed married Diane L. Poulin, celebrating 41 years of love, friendship and marriage until her passing in 2014. Ed worked for the Maine Department of Motor Vehicles, Maine Turnpike Authority, retiring in December of 2014 and for J.K. MacLeod Landscaping in Wells for the past three years.Ed was always in good humor and enjoyed being somewhat of a prankster. He loved his family and especially enjoyed time spent with his grandson, Travis, his "little man". He was very handy and liked working on cars and other projects. Once you meet Ed, you were family to him. He was the Charter Grand Knight of the Father William J. Kelly Knights of Columbus Council #9782. He was very giving of his time and donated freely to the American Legion in Dover, N.H. and the Wells Ogunquit Little League. He was a member of Ocean Masonic Lodge AF & AM #142.In addition to his wife, Diane, Ed was predeceased by his parents; and his siblings, Cindy Lee Swift, Marjorie Barrieault, Ralph Hoyt and Sally LaBreck.Ed is dearly remembered by his daughter, Heather J. Cavanagh and her husband, Paul; his sister, Mary Lou Tower, her husband Ken and their children Jamie Dixon, Melissa Weiner and Tera Pare; and his sister and godmother, Sue Ellen Cote, her husband Andy, and their children, Michael Cote and Stephanie Guild; his brother, Haliburton Hoyt; three grandchildren, Travis Cavanagh, Adam Cavanagh and his wife, Kate, and Daniel Cavanagh; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Shayna; his godchildren, Jamie Dixon and Nicole Swift; well as many nieces and nephews.Friends may visit form 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, where a masonic service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 30 at Bibber Memorial Chapel with The Most Reverend Dr. Rosemary Ananis. Interment will follow at a later date.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ed's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to:Travis CavanaughScholarship FundTD Bank (7260796)1237 Main StreetSanford, ME 04073 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close