WATERVILLE - Edward E. Spaulding Sr., 85, passed away May 15, 2019, at Inland Hospital in Waterville. He was born May 17, 1933, in Skowhegan, the son of Roy and Lucy (Tower) Spaulding.He attended Goodwill Hinkley school. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1954. He was employed by Poirer control, Cooper-Weymouth and Edward and Son's Welding. Edward was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, president of United Brotherhool of Carpenters and Joiners of America for five years.He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and then his grandchildren, annual camping trips to Reid State Park with his grandchildren.Edward is survived by four sons, Eddy Spaulding and wife Jody of Winslow, Bert Spaulding of Fairfield, Edward Spaulding of Waterville, William Spaulding of Vassalboro, daughter, Lisa Spaulding and partner David of Oakland; sister, Loretta Rabassa of Fairfield, brother, Tom Gidding and wife Lynn of Alabama; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his wife, Jane Spaulding; three sons, Daniel, Timothy and Roy Spaulding; parents, Roy and Lucy (Tower) Spaulding; three brothers, William, John and Arthur Spaulding; two daughters-in-law, Sheri and Linda Spaulding; brother-in-law, Louis Rabassa. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Oakland Legion, 22 Church St., Oakland.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Edward's memory to a
Published in Central Maine on May 23, 2019