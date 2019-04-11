Obituary Guest Book View Sign

OAKLAND - Edward Belanger, 78, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Ed was the son of the late Walter and Helen (Albert) Belanger.



Before retiring, Ed made his living as a commercial truck driver. Ed and his truck worked with many local contractors and road crews.



Ed was an avid Nascar fan and never missed a Patriots' game. He also enjoyed classic country music; when he wasn't listening to it, he was singing it. Not a day went by that the History channel did not offer a program to grab Ed's attention.



Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy; her son, Benjamin Belanger and his children, Mason, Brody and Georgia; her son, Jonathan Belanger, his wife, Betty and their children, Isabella, Gabriel and Addison. He is also survived by his brother, Lawrence and his wife, Lynn, his sisters Theresa Culbertson and Judy Pelotte, sister-in-law, Annette Belanger; as well as Nancy's family and several nieces and nephews.



Ed was predeceased by his sister, Pearl Dubois and her husband Bob, brothers, Guilford and Larry, and brother-in-law, Dean Culbertson.



At Ed's request there will be no services.







