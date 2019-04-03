Obituary Guest Book View Sign

AUGUSTA - Our "Ma Bean" and "Nana Bean" to her grandchildren, would like you to know her work here is done. She received her calling on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was a pillar of light with unwavering faith - an angel here on earth.



Born July 30, 1931 to Persis and Hazen Purrington of Colebrook, N.H., Edna graduated from Colebrook Academy and worked many jobs through her early years. Her most fulfilling job was becoming the wife of Van Ness Bean Jr. and the mother of four children, which grew into 19 grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A legacy that will endure the test of time.



Edna was a founding member of the Gateway Pentecostal Church where she practiced and shared her faith serving our Lord and Savior in any manner she could.



Predeceased by her husband, Van Ness; her son, Robert "Bobby" Bean; her brothers, Lynwood, Wilma "Tim" and Edward Purrington and sisters, Hazel Goodrum and Evelyn Whiting, all from the Colebrook area.



She is survived by Randall Bean of Oakland, Patsy Penney and husband, Kenneth of Burnham, Vanessa Bean of Burnham and special son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Debbie Lucas of Sidney.



A memorial service will be held at the Gateway Pentecostal Church, 363 Moosehead Trail, Newport on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. followed by a reception at the Palmyra Town Hall.



Memories and condolences may be shared at



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to the church or a local humane society.







AUGUSTA - Our "Ma Bean" and "Nana Bean" to her grandchildren, would like you to know her work here is done. She received her calling on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was a pillar of light with unwavering faith - an angel here on earth.Born July 30, 1931 to Persis and Hazen Purrington of Colebrook, N.H., Edna graduated from Colebrook Academy and worked many jobs through her early years. Her most fulfilling job was becoming the wife of Van Ness Bean Jr. and the mother of four children, which grew into 19 grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A legacy that will endure the test of time.Edna was a founding member of the Gateway Pentecostal Church where she practiced and shared her faith serving our Lord and Savior in any manner she could.Predeceased by her husband, Van Ness; her son, Robert "Bobby" Bean; her brothers, Lynwood, Wilma "Tim" and Edward Purrington and sisters, Hazel Goodrum and Evelyn Whiting, all from the Colebrook area.She is survived by Randall Bean of Oakland, Patsy Penney and husband, Kenneth of Burnham, Vanessa Bean of Burnham and special son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Debbie Lucas of Sidney.A memorial service will be held at the Gateway Pentecostal Church, 363 Moosehead Trail, Newport on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. followed by a reception at the Palmyra Town Hall.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.directcremationofmaine.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the church or a local humane society. Funeral Home Direct Cremation of Maine

182 Waldo Avenue

Belfast , ME 04915

207-338-1433 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close