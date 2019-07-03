Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Nancy Flohe. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Edith Nancy Flohe, 90, of Waterville died peacefully surrounded by her family at Northern Lights Inland Hospital on Sunday evening, June 2, 2019 after a sudden illness. Nancy was born in Scarborough on Jan. 29, 1929 as the youngest daughter to Winfield Percy and Ellen Skillings. Nancy graduated from Scarborough High School in 1946. Afterwards, she joined the U.S. Army as a WAC for the Korean War where she was stationed in Okinawa, Japan from 1951-1953.In 1961 she moved to Waterville where she began working at Hathaway Shirt Company as key punch operator, where she would later retire in 1994.Nancy loved to travel, read, journal, and garden. She was well known among those who knew her for her impeccable handwriting. Nancy was known in her neighborhood as "Mrs. Clean" and spent every day, no matter the season, tending to both her own and the community gardens. Her favorite flowers to plant in her front yard were salmon colored petunias.Nancy is survived by her only daughter, LouAnne Laursen of San Antonio, Texas; three granddaughters, Christa Quintana of San Antonio, Texas, Kelly Laursen of Fishers, Ind. and Myranda Laursen of Washington, D.C.; and two great-grandsons, Luke Tapia of Fishers, Ind. and Carlos Quintana Jr. of San Antonio, Texas.She was predeceased by her parents; and nine brothers and sisters, Everett, Marion Gower, Frances Hoag, June Long, Marguerite Porter, William, Kenneth, Warren, and David. Nancy was the last of the siblings and the oldest to live.We would like to thank Debbie and Tim Giroux and their family who checked-in and took Nancy to/from appointments and errands. She loved getting an ice cream afterwards.A special thanks to Art and Connie Turmelle and their son Bear who kept a close eye for her. They made it possible for her to stay in the house she lived in for 50 years until her death.A graveside service will be held August 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Black Point Rd Cemetery in Scarborough.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, please plant any flowers, flowering shrub, or tree in her honor







